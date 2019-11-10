Select Dugout: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara on Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills
Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, in a recent Star Sports Select Dugout video explains how Rishabh Pant operates behind the stumps, his movements, where he's going wrong and how he can improve.
Sangakkara said Pant is crowding the stumps, which is not bad per say but when his upper body straightens, his arms immediately start going forward. That means he will be collecting the ball in the front. Sangakkara calls it a marginal but an elementary mistake and Pant needs to work on a better body position.
Sangakkara said, "A comfortable body position is key to batting, to wicket keeping and fielding as well; each to their own, but the basics remain the same."
"The whole point of watching the ball in batting, fielding or keeping; steady eyes, eyes level, never love your head to pop up in the up and down and keeping up you get if you're getting up from the bottom, up your body position, your eyes everything stays the same. Easy movement from here onwards,” he added.
Nov 10, 2019 16:09:47 IST
