First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Select Dugout: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara on Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, in a recent Star Sports Select Dugout video explains how Rishabh Pant operates behind the stumps, his movements, where he's going wrong and how he can improve.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 10, 2019 16:09:47 IST

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, in a recent Star Sports Select Dugout video explains how Rishabh Pant operates behind the stumps, his movements, where he's going wrong and how he can improve.

Sangakkara said Pant is crowding the stumps, which is not bad per say but when his upper body straightens, his arms immediately start going forward. That means he will be collecting the ball in the front. Sangakkara calls it a marginal but an elementary mistake and Pant needs to work on a better body position.

Sangakkara said, "A comfortable body position is key to batting, to wicket keeping and fielding as well; each to their own, but the basics remain the same."

"The whole point of watching the ball in batting, fielding or keeping; steady eyes, eyes level, never love your head to pop up in the up and down and keeping up you get if you're getting up from the bottom, up your body position, your eyes everything stays the same. Easy movement from here onwards,” he added.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 16:09:47 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, Indian Cricket Team, Kumar Sangakkara, Rishabh Pant, Select Dugout, Sri Lanka, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all