ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 10, 2019 11:58:32 IST

With changing dynamics of cricket, the role of fielding in the modern game has assumed dizzying proportions. Gone are the days when one could hope to make it to a national team on the basis of a single skill set. Ground fielding forms an integral part of a team's tactics, and captains spend a significant amount of time to figure out ideal field placements.

Australia have always been an excellent fielding unit, and one outfielder who stood out with his blinding run and incredible throwing arm in his heyday was Brett Lee. Lee, apart from being Australia's pace spearhead, was a natural athlete who never shied away from diving to stop balls.

Deconstructing the technique of ground fielding, Lee, who is a Select Dugout expert on Star sports, said, "I spent most of my career fielding on the fence and one thing I learned and you learn it from the guys that have done it before you with the strike routine but you want to know where the boundary rope is so I try to feel watch the game, go 1 2 3 steps, watch where the ball is and anticipate and despite the balls coming. So now if I go 1 2 3 steps behind I'm actually on the rope and I can feel it with my left and my right shoe.

"What you don't want to do is start here, walk in so you're 5-6 metres off the mark and try to find where the rope is. I'm going back, feeling and searching, I don't know where the rope is. That's where you go for a six, that's where you lose the momentum. It's a lot easier to run in, watch the ball take the catch going forward, then as we saw with the Bangladeshi player go the side miss his mark, go for a four that could cost the game in the end. Start on the fence, find out where the rope is. Take a few steps forward, anticipate the ball where it's gonna go but know where your mark is," he said.

The Select Dugout, will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD during all India match days and on all Sundays providing fans with richer analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative during matches to stay ahead of the Game.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 11:58:32 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

