With changing dynamics of cricket, the role of fielding in the modern game has assumed dizzying proportions. Gone are the days when one could hope to make it to a national team on the basis of a single skill set. Ground fielding forms an integral part of a team's tactics, and captains spend a significant amount of time to figure out ideal field placements.

Australia have always been an excellent fielding unit, and one outfielder who stood out with his blinding run and incredible throwing arm in his heyday was Brett Lee. Lee, apart from being Australia's pace spearhead, was a natural athlete who never shied away from diving to stop balls.

Deconstructing the technique of ground fielding, Lee, who is a Select Dugout expert on Star sports, said, "I spent most of my career fielding on the fence and one thing I learned and you learn it from the guys that have done it before you with the strike routine but you want to know where the boundary rope is so I try to feel watch the game, go 1 2 3 steps, watch where the ball is and anticipate and despite the balls coming. So now if I go 1 2 3 steps behind I'm actually on the rope and I can feel it with my left and my right shoe.

"What you don't want to do is start here, walk in so you're 5-6 metres off the mark and try to find where the rope is. I'm going back, feeling and searching, I don't know where the rope is. That's where you go for a six, that's where you lose the momentum. It's a lot easier to run in, watch the ball take the catch going forward, then as we saw with the Bangladeshi player go the side miss his mark, go for a four that could cost the game in the end. Start on the fence, find out where the rope is. Take a few steps forward, anticipate the ball where it's gonna go but know where your mark is," he said.

