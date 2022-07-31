Scotland vs New Zealand ODI 2022: SCOT vs NZ head-to-head records and stats

New Zealand are on cloud nine. They completely decimated Scotland in the second T20I of the two-match series on Friday. The visitors also broke several records at Edinburgh in the process of getting a clean sweep in the series.

The Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps pulverised the Scottish bowling unit to score 254 in 20 overs, their highest-ever total in the format. Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman scored half-centuries to reach their respective career-best T20I knocks. Chapman was awarded the player of the match for slamming 83 of 44 balls. Overall, New Zealand slammed 18 sixes in their innings to reach their mammoth total.

They then managed to perform well with the ball as well to restrict Scotland to 152/9. Michael Rippon and James Neesham got 2 wickets each, while the rest of the bowling unit picked up 1 wicket each. The Scottish side never stood a chance against the combined talents of Rippon, Neesham, Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Ben Sears.

Weather report for Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club Ground for the ODI

This all-round fantastic show should make them extremely confident when they take on the hosts in the one-off ODI in Edinburgh on 31 July. The Black Caps will be keen to finish off their New Zealand tour with another victory before they depart for the Netherlands to play a 2-T20I series.

Scotland vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 3

New Zealand: 3

Scotland: 0

Scotland vs New Zealand Previous One Day International:

In the last encounter between the sides, New Zealand won by 3 wickets in Dunedin on 17 February 2015.

ODI mode engaged! Ahead of today's ODI against @CricketScotland hear from Gary Stead and @FinnAllen32 about the change in format. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #SCOvNZ pic.twitter.com/O8Rv44nvbZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 31, 2022

Last 3 One-day International Results:

New Zealand won by 3 wickets

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

New Zealand won by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Mark Chapman, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.