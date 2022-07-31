Scotland vs New Zealand ODI 2022: Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club Ground weather report

New Zealand have been on a roll recently. They completely whitewashed Ireland in the white ball series. They also annihilated Scotland in the 2-T20I series to secure another clean sweep. The Mitchell Santner-led side will be eager for yet another victory when they take the field at Edinburgh for a one-off One Day International against Scotland on 31 July.

The match will be played at Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club Ground from 3:30 pm IST. This is the very same venue where the Black Caps recently crushed Scotland 2-0 in the bilateral T20I series.

Led by Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell, the visitors reached their highest-ever T20I total in the previous fixture. They also managed to restrict a beleaguered Scottish side to 152 to achieve a 102-run victory. They will be aiming to continue their winning run in the ODI as well.

The pitch at Edinburgh has been of tremendous help to New Zealand’s batting order. Sadly, Scotland have not been able to convert their starts into some fine knocks. They will be looking to overcome their weaknesses and post a big total at this batting-friendly pitch. The hosts will be relying on George Munsey, skipper Richie Berrington, and Chris Greaves to score some runs quickly.

Edinburgh weather report:

There are chances of light rain on 31 July. The minimum temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature might be 16 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be over 80 percent. The wind speed will range from 10 to 15 km/h.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Mark Chapman, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears

