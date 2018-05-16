Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae, Gopal Subramanium, has agreed to increase the composition of the selection committees (senior men, junior and women) from three to five members on Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recommendation. The Amicus Curiae told SC that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) are to be empowered to relieve the present selection committees of their burden immediately.

"Until the elections to BCCI takes place, the CoA may be empowered to have a consultation with the Cricket Advisory Committee, (CAC) comprising reputed former international cricketers, and constitute a Committee of Selectors. This is imminently necessary to relieve the burden on the existing Committee of Selectors," he was quoted by Sportstarlive.

According to Cricbuzz, Subramanium stated that an increase in members of BCCI’s selection panel is a must for smooth functioning. In his letter to SC, Subramanium wrote: “Having regard to the number of selectors required, the Amicus respectfully submits that the current number of 3 selectors can be increased subject to following the criteria. The Constitution may be amended as indicated in item 12-15 of Annexure A."

The criteria set by the Amicus Curiae for the senior men’s selection committee are: (a) 7 Test Matches; or (b) 30 first-class matches or (c) 10 ODI matches (50 overs) and a minimum of 20 first-class matches. The committee will be responsible for the team selection for Test matches, ODIs, Twenty20 and any other format. The committee should provide an evaluation report of the respective team performances to the Apex Council on a quarterly basis.

Amicus Curiae also agreed on giving the Railways full membership as an exception. “Railways fields at least 90 percent of the members of the women’s cricket team, i.e. who play for India in the national team. A question, therefore, arises whether Railways must be given a full membership. In view of the security of employment of the players from Railways as well as the ability to demonstrate playing skills and having regard to women’s cricket as an integral part of Indian Cricket, it appears necessary to consider this as an exception,” explained Subramanium.

The report further adds that Services, Indian Universities, National Cricket Club and Cricket Club of India don't qualify for status as full members. In his submission, Subramanium has also put aside all other objections raised by the BCCI officials over key issues like one-state-one-vote, cooling off period, nine-year tenure and other disqualification norms.

On the issue of the cool-off period, Subramanium said: “Upon the registration of the said Constitution of BCCI, each of the Member States shall undertake registration of their respective constitutions on similar lines within a period of 30 days thereafter. Elections will take place to the state associations, in the first instance, before elections take place to the BCCI.”