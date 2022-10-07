Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn lavished praise on India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and compared his six-hitting abilities to that of Yuvraj Singh. Chasing 250 in 40 overs in a rain-curtailed first ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow, the home side needed 30 runs in the final over with Samson on strike and Shamsi bowling the last one.

Shamsi started off with a wide and was then hit for a six and two fours on the trot. The left-arm spinner eventually ended up giving away 20 runs in the over as South Africa defend the target and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“As soon as KG (Kagiso Rabada) bowled that no-ball in the last ball of his over, I was like, ‘please don’t let this happen’. Because you never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last 2 overs of the game, is incredible,” Steyn said in the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

“Shamsi was going to bowl the last over and he (Samson) knew he (Shamsi) had a rough day. I was nervous when KG bowled the no ball. Because Sanju is a kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi, to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+,” said Steyn.

Yuvraj had hit England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the T20 World Cup back in 2007.

Coming back to the game, South Africa put up 249/4 in the allotted 40 overs, courtesy an unbeaten stand of 139 runs for the fifth wicket between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Both batters struck individual fifties.

In reply, India lost wickets at regular intervals and at 51/4 Samson and Shreyas Iyer joined hands to provide the much-needed resistance. They stitched a partnership of 67 runs for the fifth wicket before Iyer was sent back in the hut for a 37-ball 50.

Iyer was replaced by Shardul Thakur in the middle and he along with Samson steadied the ship for the hosts. The two scored 93 runs for the sixth wicket. Thakur was undone for 33 off 31 while Samson continued his form and ended up getting 86* off 63. Though, he failed to take the team over the line.

