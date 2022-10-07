India vs South Africa 1st ODI: A turning track, Sanju Samson’s late flurry of boundaries and more talking points

The Indian squad left for the T20 World Cup in Australia on the morning of the day when South Africa was set to play the first ODI in India. India could have a second-string side on any of the days, but it is a strange prospect to digest that the Proteas were toiling hard in ODIs while the frontline team of hosts have already departed.

The rain gods added to the frustration of the already less-appealing ODI series as it delayed the toss multiple times, before finally allowing a 40-over game.

However, if something would have given the visitors some happiness, it would be the victory in the first match at Lucknow by a nine-run margin. After a point in time in the match, especially the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, the hosts were never expected to reach so close to the target.

But Sanju Samson somehow fought back and gave the South Africans a scare.

South Africa had also lost four wickets in quick succession, but David Miller and Heinrich Klassen showed excellent application on a rank turner to post 249 runs in 40 overs.

From the Miller – Klassen partnership to the pitch that was letting the ball turn square, here are significant talking points from the 1st India vs South Africa ODI –

Rank turner pitch

First things first, the Lucknow track was as good as a minefield as the ball turned square after pitching. So much so that what would have been plumb LBW on other tracks was missing the stumps on this pitch according to the Hawkeye.

And South Africa did lose two of their reviews trying to overturn the umpire’s decision in the second innings.

The broadcasters Star Sports also showed that the ball was turning around 3 degrees while India was bowling and it further increase to 4.5 degrees when South Africa came into bowl.

India have produced some sharply distinct wickets in this tour of South Africa. The T20 Series started on a lush green pitch where the pacers were ruling, while the ODI series started on a rank turner.

Interesting days ahead with two ODIs still to be played.

Kuldeep Yadav’s spell

Kuldeep Yadav was the second most economical bowler for India, constantly confusing the batters with his spin. The Proteas as well respected his skills and didn’t try to nudge him.

But the highlight of the day for Kuldeep came in the 16th over when he bowled Aiden Markram for a five-ball duck.

Markram was playing him on the back foot, but the moment he went on the front foot, Kuldeep was able to breach his defence and go through the gap between bat and pad.

David Miller/ Heinrich Klassen partnership

David Miller has looked in a scintillating form on this tour and continued his fine run in Lucknow as well. South Africa had got off to a good start, but Miller came in at a time when they had lost four quick wickets.

But the southpaw counter-attacked in a beautiful manner along with Heinrich Klassen. Miller scored 75* off 63 deliveries with five 4s and three 6s.

Klassen, who had already played a few deliveries when Miller came in to bat, ended on 74*off 65 balls, hitting six boundaries and two maximums.

The duo put up an unbeaten partnership of 139 and took the team to set a 250-run target in 40 overs.

Supporting role by Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur

To put Shreyas Iyer in a supporting role seems quite weird as he was the one to lead the chase after India lost four wickets for 51 runs. India seemed down and out on a turning pitch. But Iyer tried to counter the African bowlers and was successful as well as he scored 50 runs in 37 deliveries.

However, one bad shot ended his so far valiant innings, and team India’s hopes as well diminished as Samson was the only batter left and he seemed to struggle to bat fluently.

Shardul Thakur made his way after Iyer’s wicket and played a perfect supporting role to Samson, who had decided to take on the bowlers. Thakur scored run-a-ball 33 but hit five boundaries in the process.

He was dismissed in the 38th over trying to drive through the off-side. But if he had stayed till the last over, India probably would have ended up winning the match rather than losing by nine runs.

Sanju Samson’s late flurry

Sanju Samson portrayed himself as the kid who would be silent in class and then top the exams. Samson reached his fifty on the 49th delivery he faced and took off from there in a brilliant manner.

The batter’s next 14 deliveries produced 36 runs as hit six boundaries and a six in those 14 deliveries. His innings ended on 86 off 63 deliveries, as India lost the match by nine runs.

