After waiting for two long years, Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, finally made his debut with the Mumbai Indians in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. In the fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun took to the field in the MI jersey, leaving his father overwhelmed and proud.

Taking to his social media handles, Sachin Tendulkar, while sharing pictures of Arjun from the ground, wrote a heartwarming note calling his son’s debut the “the start of a beautiful journey.” The former India batter also expressed pride for his son, who is finally on his way to following in his father’s footsteps.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!” Tendulkar wrote.

Sachin’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar was also spotted in the stands as she came to cheer for her brother’s IPL debut. She reacted to Sachin’s post and posted heart emojis.

About Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL debut

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm seamer and batter was earlier picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2021 and was since then kept on standby before Sunday, 16 April 2023, when he finally made his long-awaited debut for the team against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also, Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar have become the first father-son duo to play IPL.

In his first match, Arjun opened the bowling for the Indians and showed a decent performance. He bowled only for two overs, ending with 0-17.

Eventually, MI cruised to victory, easily chasing down Kolkata’s 186-target in 18 overs. Arjun didn’t get the chance to bat in the match.

MI will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 19.

