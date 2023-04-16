Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned out to be a big day for one Arjun Tendulkar, who finally made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after spending years on the sidelines.

IPL LIVE: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score

He was one of the two changes in the MI lineup for their home game against KKR, with South Africa’s Duan Jansen also making his IPL debut alongside Junior Tendulkar.

Arjun thus became part of the first father-son pair in the Indian Premier League with his father, batting legend Sachin, having played six seasons for the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013, five of which he played as captain.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Arjun’s inclusion in the lineup led to plenty of reactions on microblogging website Twitter from former and current cricketers as well as from fans. We take a look at some of those reactions below:

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun ❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2023

Glad to see Arjun Tendulkar making it to the @mipaltan playing XI vs KKR. A proud moment for @sachin_rt paji and family . #IPL2023 #MIvKKR — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 16, 2023

Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2023

Tendulkar later bowled the first over of the Kolkata innings, with the left-arm seamer starting off on a tidy note by conceding just five runs off it.

Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Mumbai Indians with regular skipper Rohit Sharma down with a stomach bug, though the latter was included among the ‘Impact’ substitutes and could walk out to open later in the day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.