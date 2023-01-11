Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record

Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries (20) at home with his 73rd international century.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record

India's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Virat Kohli as the India batter entered the record books after scoring his 45th ODI century on Wednesday in the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI at Guwahati. With his knock of 113 off 87 balls, Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries (20) at home.

While Tendulkar achieved the feat in 164 matches, Kohli has reached the landmark in just 102 ODIs.

Kohli also broke the record for most ODI tons against Sri Lanka for an Indian batter. He now has nine hundreds against Sri Lanka. Tendulkar is second on the list with eight centuries. It was also Kohli’s 73rd international ton and second consecutive ODI century. He had scored a century in India’s last ODI against Bangladesh in December.

Tendulkar leads the list for most ODI tons with 49 centuries.

After Kohli’s record-breaking century, Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate and wished for more such performances.

Reflecting on his innings, Kohli said that he felt good coming into the match after a break and the openers, with their 143-run partnership, allowed him to settle down in the middle.

“I have had bit of a break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370,” said Kohli.

Kohli’s century helped India score 373/7 batting first and they won the match by 67 runs. The second ODI will be played on 12 January in Kolkata.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 11, 2023 09:05:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India squads for Sri Lanka series analysis: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door
First Cricket News

India squads for Sri Lanka series analysis: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door

India's squad announcement for the home series against Sri Lanka came with a lot of shocks as there were many unexpected omissions and inclusions in both T20I and ODI squads.

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka
First Cricket News

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

India's squads for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is included a lot of surprises and led to interesting reactions on Twitter.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and other talking points
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and other talking points

India batted excellently as Virat Kohli built on the platform set up by openers and went on to hit his 73rd international century.