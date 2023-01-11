Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Virat Kohli as the India batter entered the record books after scoring his 45th ODI century on Wednesday in the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI at Guwahati. With his knock of 113 off 87 balls, Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries (20) at home.

While Tendulkar achieved the feat in 164 matches, Kohli has reached the landmark in just 102 ODIs.

Kohli also broke the record for most ODI tons against Sri Lanka for an Indian batter. He now has nine hundreds against Sri Lanka. Tendulkar is second on the list with eight centuries. It was also Kohli’s 73rd international ton and second consecutive ODI century. He had scored a century in India’s last ODI against Bangladesh in December.

Tendulkar leads the list for most ODI tons with 49 centuries.

After Kohli’s record-breaking century, Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate and wished for more such performances.

Reflecting on his innings, Kohli said that he felt good coming into the match after a break and the openers, with their 143-run partnership, allowed him to settle down in the middle.

“I have had bit of a break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370,” said Kohli.

Kohli’s century helped India score 373/7 batting first and they won the match by 67 runs. The second ODI will be played on 12 January in Kolkata.

