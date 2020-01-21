First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match, announce Cricket Australia

Tendulkar and Walsh will coach legends like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke, among others.

Press Trust of India, Jan 21, 2020 10:55:05 IST

Sydney: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI teams in a charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match, announce Cricket Australia

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters

According to Cricket Australia, the match named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash' will be held on 8 February.

The bushfire relief cricket match is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal. The other two events are Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the KFC Big Bash.

Tendulkar and Walsh will coach legends like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke, among others.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also be involved in the match in non-playing roles.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin (Tendulkar) and Courtney (Walsh) back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"We're looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal."

The profits and funds raised from the match will go to the Australian Red Cross.

The raging bushfires have already killed 29 people in Australia and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in recent months.

A host of sportspersons, including Warne, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and tennis stars Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios among others have raised funds for the bushfire victims.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 10:55:05 IST

Tags : Australian Bush Fire, Bushfire In Australia, Courtney Walsh, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Sachin Tendulkar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all