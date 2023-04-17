Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father on Sunday as his son Arjun made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the home stadium in Mumbai. The 23-year-old was handed his debut cap by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

With this Sachin and Arjun became the first father-son duo to play in IPL and they shared their feeling midway through the game that has now been shared by the IPL Twitter account.

In the video, Arjun talking about his debut said, “It was a great moment. It’s always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team.”

Sachin was more emotional as he expressed his feelings about seeing his son play for the same franchise he played for in IPL.

“This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to. And today also, I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I’m watching him. I was inside. It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad,” Sachin said.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room 👏🏻👏🏻 Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household👌🏻 – By @28anand pic.twitter.com/Lb6isgA6eH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

Coming to the match, Arjun bowled two overs at the very start and gave away 17 runs for no wickets. KKR posted 185/6 with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 105 off 51 balls. MI got to the target in 17.4 overs with Ishan Kishan making 58 and Suryakumar Yadav scoring 43. Arjun did not get a chance to bat as Mumbai won by 5 wickets.

After the match, Sachin also took to Twitter to congratulate his son and told him that it was “the start of a beautiful journey”.

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

