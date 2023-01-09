The inaugural season of the much-awaited SA20, a franchise T20 cricket league from Cricket South Africa (CSA), is all set to begin on 10 January 2023. A total of six teams will compete with each other during the tournament, which will continue till 11 February. All of the teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that are already popular in their home circuit. The opening match will see MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals crossing swords at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town at 9:00 PM IST.

SA20 will be played in a round-robin format with the teams facing each other twice. Each franchise will get to play five home and five away matches during the league stage. The top four teams on the points table will enter the playoff round. Overall, 33 matches will be held across six different venues in South Africa including Newlands in Cape Town, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Kingsmead in Durban, Boland Park in Paarl, The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Following the trend of major franchise leagues around the globe, along with the South African cricketers, a number of big names from world cricket will feature in the SA20. Players like Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, England’s World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, English all-rounders Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone, former England skipper Eoin Morgan, pacer Jofra Archer, Ireland’s Joshua Little, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, and West Indies cricketers Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, and Obed McCoy will be seen in action for different sides.

Must Check: SA20 announces playing conditions; captain to reveal playing XI after toss

Proteas batter Faf du Plessis will captain Joburg Super Kings, while David Miller has been assigned as the skipper of Paarl Royals. On the other hand, Rilee Rossouw will lead Pretoria Capitals, Quinton de Kock will lead Durban Super Giants and Rashid Khan has been named the captain of MI Cape Town.

SA20 2023 Fixtures: ( All times are as per IST)

10 January:

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

11 January:

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings; Durban- 9:00 PM

12 January:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

13 January:

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings; Paarl- 5:00 PM

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

14 January:

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Centurion- 5:00 PM

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

15 January:

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals; Durban- 9:00 PM

16 January:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

17 January:

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Paarl- 5:00 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

18 January:

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Cape Town- 5:00 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings; Centurion- 9:00 PM

19 January:

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Paarl- 9:00 PM

20 January:

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals; Durban- 9:00 PM

21 January:

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town; Paarl- 5:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

22 January:

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals; Paarl- 5:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

23 January:

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

24 January:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals; Gqeberha- 5:00 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

2 February:

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town; Durban- 9:00 PM

3 February:

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Durban- 9:00 PM

4 February:

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Centurion; Centurion- 9:00 PM

5 February:

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Centurion- 9:00 PM

6 February:

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

7 February:

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals; Centurion- 9:00 PM

8 February:

Semi-Final 1: 1st Team (TBD) vs 4th Team (TBD); Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

9 February:

Semi-Final 2: 2ns Team (TBD) vs 3rd Team (TBD); Centurion- 9:00 PM

11 February:

Final: Winner of SF-1 vs Winner of SF-2; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

SA20 2023 Live Telecast and Streaming details:

All matches of SA20 will be telecast live on Viacom Sports18, Sports18 HD, Sports18 Khel, and Colors channels in India. The SA20 matches will also be streamed live on the JioCinema mobile application and website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.