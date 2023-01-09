South Africa’s new T20 league SA20 on Monday announced its playing conditions as the inaugural franchise league has come up with some interesting tweaks. The opening season of SA20 will start on January 10 with six teams playing 33 matches. The tournament will have two semifinals and a final in the knockout stages, unlike IPL’s play-off format.

The franchise league’s playing condition, however, will allow the captains to pick the playing XIs after the toss. However, the teams will have to name 13 players before the toss and then omit two names once the toss is done. The remaining two players, however, will still be available as substitutes for the match.

SA20 league has brought a few changes to the point system as well with teams getting a chance to earn extra points.

The winning team will be awarded four points and they also have a chance to grab a bonus-point generating a total of five points. The bonus point will be awarded to a team who achieves a run rate of 1.25 times that of the opposition. In case of a no result, both teams will be awarded two points, while the losing team will not receive any points.

In the event of teams finishing on equal points, the right to progress through to the final and those to play in the play-off will be determined as follows:

• The team with the most number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest number of bonus points;

• If still equal, the team with the highest net run rate;

• If still equal, the team with the most number of wins over the other team(s) who are equal on points and have the same number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest runs to wickets ratio throughout the tournament;

• If still equal, the team with the highest wickets to runs ratio throughout the tournament.

In a match declared as a No Result, run rate is not applicable.

