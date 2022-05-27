RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: How Rajasthan Royals players have fared in playoffs

The Rajasthan Royals will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier match of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of this game will move ahead and lock horns with Gujarat Titans in title clash on Sunday.

The Royals have some of the players in their lineup who are pretty experienced, while players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal have played for RCB in earlier editions.

We now take a look at some of the RR players and how have they fared in the knockout matches.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin is certainly one of the most experienced campaigners in the cash-rich league. While he has been around for a good amount of time, Ashwin has played for various franchises like CSK, DC, Kings XI Punjab and RPS.

We now take a look at his knockout performances over the years.

1) CSK vs Deccan Chargers- 2nd Semi-final 2010- Ashwin scored 6 off 5 and picked up 1 wicket for 14 runs in 4 overs for CSK

2) CSK vs MI- Final 2010- The off-spinner returned with figures of 0/24 in 4 overs and bowled a maiden.

3) RCB vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2011- Ashwin got one wicket for 33 runs in 4 overs

4) CSK vs RCB- Final 2011- Ashwin returned with figures of 3/16 in 4 overs.

5) MI vs CSK- Eliminator 2012- Ashwin returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs for CSK

6) CSK vs DC- Qualifier 2 2012- Ashwin had three wickets to his name for 23 runs in 3.5 overs

7) CSK vs KKR- Final 2012- Ashwin picked one wicket for 41 runs in 4 overs

8) CSK vs MI-Qualifier 1 2013- Ashwin returned with figures of 0/17 in two overs for CSK

9) CSK vs MI- Final 2013- Ashwin gave 22 runs in three overs but didn't pick any wickets.

10) CSK vs MI- Eliminator 2014- Ashwin picked up one wicket for 26 runs in 4 overs.

11) CSK vs MI- Qualifier 1 2015- Ashwin returned with figures of 0/22 in three overs for CSK

12) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- Ashwin returned with figures of 1/13 in 4 overs

13) MI vs CSK- Final 2015- Ashwin gave away 21 runs in 2 overs and didn't pick any wickets

14) MI vs DC- Qualifier 1 2020- Ashwin had three wickets to his name for 29 runs in 4 overs for DC

15) DC vs SRH- Qualifier 2 2020- Ashwin returned with figures of 0/33 in three overs

16) MI vs DC- Final 2020- Ashwin returned with figures of 0/28 in 4 overs

17) DC vs CSK-Qualifier 1 2021- Ashwin gave away 19 runs in two overs for DC

18) DC vs KKR- Qualifier 2 2021- Ashwin returned with figures of 2/27 in 3.5 overs

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been leading the side pretty well. Here’s a look at his performances so far in the cash-rich league while playing in the playoffs.

1) RR vs SRH- Eliminator 2013- Sanju Samson scored 10 off 21 for RR

2) MI vs RR- Qualifier 2 2013- Samson was out for a two-ball zero

3) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- Samson scored 5 off 8 for RR

4) KKR vs RR- Eliminator 2018- Samson scored 50 off 38 for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be up against his former team RCB when the two sides meet for the second qualifier. Chahal who is having a brilliant run in IPL 2022 has been an experienced customer in the IPL.

Here’s a look at his knockout performances.

1) GL vs RCB- Qualifier 1 2016- Chahal returned with figures of 1/42 in 4 overs for RCB

2) RCB vs SRH- Final 2016- Chahal picked up one wicket for 35 runs in 4 overs

3) SRH vs RCB- Eliminator 2020- Chahal returned with figures of 1/24 in 4 overs

4) RCB vs KKR- Eliminator 2021- Chahal returned with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs

5) GT vs RR- Qualifier 1 2022- Chahal gave 32 runs in 4 overs while playing for RR

Prasidh Krishna

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna who earlier used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022. He has been impressive in the tournament barring the last game where GT’s David Miller hit him for three sixes on the trot to wrap the match.

A look at his knockout performances.

1) KKR vs RR-Eliminator 2018- Prasidh Krishna returned with figures of 1/28 in 4 overs for KKR.

2) SRH vs KKR- Qualifier 2 2018- Prasidh was hit for 56 runs in 4 overs

3) GT vs RR- Qualifier 1 2022- Prasidh Krishna gave away 40 runs in 3.3 overs

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal is another player in the Rajasthan Royals side who has changed his base from RCB to RR. Here’s a look at his numbers in the knockouts.

1) SRH vs RCB- Eliminator 2020- Devdutt Padikkal scored 1 off 6 balls for RCB

2) RCB vs KKR- Eliminator 2021- Devdutt Padikkal scored 21 in 18 deliveries for RCB

