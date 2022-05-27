RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: How Bangalore players have fared in playoffs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a win against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match in Kolkata on Wednesday and will now be up against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

The Royals suffered a defeat in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans and hence, will lock horns with RCB to register a final berth.

GT are through to the final and will take on either RR or RCB in the title clash. But before that, the fans can expect some high voltage drama when the Faf du Plessis-led team will meet Sanju Samson’s troops in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Bangalore team comprises of some of the prominent names who have huge experience of playing in the knockout fixtures, especially in the IPL. While Kohli has been a part of the RCB in all the playoffs and the final matches, Faf himself has donned CSK’s jersey earlier.

Let’s now take a look how RCB players have fared in knockouts.

Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore right from the very start. The right-handed batter also became the first batter to score 7000 runs for one IPL franchise.

While he has been a consistent performer for RCB, Kohli has certainly struggled in the knockout games. Before the game against LSG in Kolkata, Kohli had played 12 playoff games and had scored 237 runs including a couple of fifties.

List of matches and Kohli's score:

1) RCB vs CSK- 2nd Semi-final 2009- 24* off 17

2) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 2009 Final- 7 off 8

3) RCB vs MI- 1st Semi-Final 2010- 9 off 7

4) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 3rd Place Play-off 2010- DNB

5) RCB vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2011- 70* off 44

6) MI vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2011- 8 off 12

7) CSK vs RCB- Final 2011- 35 off 32

8) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- 12 off 18

9) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- 12 off 9

10) Gujarat Lions vs RCB- Qualifier 1 2016- 0 off 2

11) RCB vs SRH- Final 2016- 54 off 35

12) SRH vs RCB- Eliminator 2020- 6 off 7

13) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- 25 off 24

Faf du Plessis

The new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has earlier been part of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the earlier edition. Here’s a list of playoff matches that the South African has played.

1) CSK vs MI- Eliminator 2014- Faf scored 35 off 20 for CSK.

2) KXIP vs CSK- Qualifier 2 2014- He was out for a first-ball zero.

3) CSK vs MI- Qualifier 1 2015- Faf scored 45 off 34 for CSK.

4) CSK vs RCB- Qaulifier 2 2015- Du Plessis scored 21 off 22.

5) SRH vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2018- Faf remained unbeaten at 67 off 42

6) CSK vs SRH- Final 2018- Faf scored 10 off 11

7) MI vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2019- Faf scored 6 off 11

8) CSK vs DC- Qualfiier 2 2019- Faf scored 50 off 39

9) MI vs CSK- Final 2019- Faf scored 26 off 13

10) DC vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2021- Faf scored 1 off 2

11) CSK vs KKR- Final 2021- du Plessis scored 86 off 59

12) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator- Du Plessis was out on first ball while playing for Bangalore

Dinesh Karthik

The wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is one of the players who has played for a number of franchises. While he has been a part of the Delhi team (earlier called Delhi Daredevils), Karthik has led KKR earlier. Here is a look at his performances in the knockouts.

1) Delhi vs Rajasthan Royals- 1st Semi-final 2008- Dinesh Karthik scored 10 off 12 for Delhi.

2) Delhi vs Deccan Chargers- 1st Semi-final 2009- Karthik scored 9 off 8 for Delhi.

3) MI vs CSK- Eliminator 2012- Karthik scored 6 off 4 for MI

4) CSK vs MI- Qualifier 2013- Dinesh Karthik scored 11 off 18 for MI

5) MI vs RR- Qualifier 2 2013- Karthik scored 22 off 17

6) CSK vs MI- Final 2013- Karthik scored 21 off 26

7) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- Dinesh Karthik scored 8 in 3 balls for RCB

8) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- Karthik scored 28 off 26

9) Gujarat Lions vs RCB- Qualifier 1 2016- Karthik scored 26 off 30 for GL

10) GL vs SRH- Qualifier 2 2016- Karthik scored 26 off 19

11) RCB vs KKR- Eliminator 2021- Karthik scored 10 off 12 for KKR

12) DC vs KKR- Qualifier 2 2021- Dinesh Karthik was out for zero

13) CSK vs KKR Final 2021- Karthik scored 9 off 7

14) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- DK remained unbeaten at 37 off 23

Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has played an important role in RCB’s setup. While he has been pretty lethal with the bat, Maxwell who has been a part of Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (Now known as Punjab Kings) earlier has made important contributions with the ball as well. Here is a look at Maxwell’s knockout performance in the past.

1) KXIP vs KKR- Qualifier 1 2014- Maxwell scored 6 off 9

2) KXIP vs CSK- Qualifier 2 2014- Maxwell scored 13 off 6

3) KKR vs KXIP- Final 2014- Maxwell was out for first-ball zero

4) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- Maxwell scored 9 off 10

Harshal Patel

RCB bowler Harshal Patel has performed consistently for RCB in this and the last edition. The right-arm bowler has deceived the batters with his slower ones quite well and has been among the wickets for his team.

1) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- Harshal Patel returned with figures of 2/15 in three overs for RCB

2) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- Harshal Patel had figures of 1/26 in 3.5 overs

3) RCB vs KKR- Eliminator 2021- Harshal Patel scalped two wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs for RCB

4) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- Harshal Patel had figures of 1/25 in 4 overs.

How RR players have fared in playoffs

