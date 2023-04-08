Guwahati: Delhi Capitals will want to make the most of the good batting track at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as the David Warner-led side looks to get their first win in IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. DC’s batters including Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, were bullied by pacers Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph in their defeats to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans respectively.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

However, in the first IPL game at Guwahati, both teams (RR and Punjab Kings) scored over 190 runs respectively and that should come as good news for Delhi who are struggling for runs in IPL 2023.

Also favouring DC in the game against RR would be the pacers from the home team — Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder — who don’t pose the same fast bowling threat as Wood or Joseph. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

But the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front-foot and hit through the line.

Another aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game.

The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option. In case Buttler is unable to play, Joe Root could be an option.

DC, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant’s absence, looked good but frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers, who are 10 miles quicker than their Indian counterparts, has created a lot of problems, which the side wouldn’t have initially comprehended.

RR vs DC: Live streaming and other details

There hasn’t been too many silver-linings for DC in the two defeats so far and the main drawback of the team is poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

Even if the coaching staff wants to try other options in place of Sarfaraz, DC, in its Indian batting roster only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon and none of them are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.

At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing but afternoon match will certainly negate the dew factor to some extent unlike the earlier game when Punjab Kings’ bowlers were finding it difficult to grip the ball seam up.

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick in the first two games and would hope to pose challenge for the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

The two aspects in DC’s strategy that will be looked upon with keen interest will be usage of ‘Impact Player’ and Axar Patel’s utility as a bowler with southpaws — Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer batting in top six.

In case of ‘Impact Player’, Aman Hakim Khan has been used in the first two games and DC coach Ricky Ponting does speak highly of the Mumbai youngster. But in both the matches, there hasn’t been much on display.

In case of Axar, skipper David Warner is wary of giving him the ball when left-handers are at the crease due to his poor match-ups in the past.

While Rovman Powell is a big hitter, he has issues while tackling spinners, so there is every chance that Rilee Rossouw will continue.

However RR, despite losing their earlier match, remains favourite to win this one.

RR vs DC head-to-head: Both teams have won 13 matches each from the 26 games played between the two sides.

RR vs DC live streaming: The match will start at 3.30 PM and will be shown live on Star Sports Network channels on TV and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira, KC Cariappa, Abdul Basith, Obed McCoy, Akash Vasisth, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.