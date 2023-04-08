Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. To be played on Saturday afternoon (8 April 2023) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while the David Warner-led side will look to finally gain a score at the points table after facing back-to-back defeats, Delhi Capitals are also expected to give a strong run as they too are in a desperate need of a win. Both teams have notably lost their previous encounters and thus are expected to give their 100 percent to climb the rankings.

DC vs RR: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the teams have played each other for a total of 26 matches so far. Out of this, while Rajasthan has won 13 matches, Delhi has won the other 13 matches.

DC vs RR weather prediction

As the match is scheduled to take place in the afternoon, Guwahati’s temperature is expected to range between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius. With chances of hot weather, there are possible chances of dehydration and heat strokes.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming

DC vs RR match date

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will take place on 8 April, Saturday.

DC vs RR match location

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

DC vs RR match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch DC vs RR on TV?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs RR live streaming

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

DC vs RR full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (WK), Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna.

