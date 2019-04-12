Parag continues. He is bowling well. Dhoni and Rayudu snatches two runs twice in the over. Captain Cool using the same old strategy of running hard between the wickets when the runs are hard to come by. 7 off the over. Time-out taken.

SIXXXXXXXX! Dhoni the man, comes out to Gopal, flight from the bowler, and Dhoni responded by coming out and dispatching it over the long-on boundary. Big one.

Fifty up for CSK. Gopal continues. Well, Dhoni has decided that he is not going to just play out the bowlers and wait for the last few overs to begin onslaught, he is looking to score big. Hit that six, over the long-on region off Gopal, made us all remember the Dhoni of old, on this same ground, some 14 years ago, hitting the Sri Lankans out out of the park, on his way to his best score in ODIs - 183. What an innings that was. CSK would be happy with a one-fourth of that effort in this match.

SIX! What a shot, Dhoni is all fired up here, sits on one knee and heaves it to leg side, flat one from him, it direcetly hit the boundary cushions. Stokes fielding over there signalled a six. Six it is.

FOUR! Rayudu this time, reaches the pitch off the ball and flashes the blade, gets it past the bowler and the ball goes at rocket speed to straight boundary

Well, well, well. After the time-out, Dhoni and Rayudu have decided to take on the spinners and up the ante. One six and one four in the over of Parag, who might be taken off now. Chennai need 88 runs in 54 balls

Rahane brings Archer into the attack after two overs by spinners since time-out went for 25 runs. Mix-up between Dhoni and Rayudu between the wickets. This is the last thing CSK want tonight. Chennai need 84 runs in 48 balls.

Perhaps Rahane persisted for one over too many with Riyan. Maybe he was trying to get himself into a situation where he does not need to bowl Ben Stokes, who has leaked more than 10 runs per over this season. Unadkat's overs will be critical, because Dhoni has a very strong record against him.

SIX! Wow, slightly fuller and MS Dhoni does not miss this one, hits it off the middle of his bat, clean as a whistle, travels to long-on boundary again. Maximum.

Change of ends for Gopal. Rayudu goes after the first ball. Gopal has been intelligent in this over, every time he saw either of the batsman coming out, he has pitched it short. One mistake to Dhoni and hit for six runs. Dhoni is on a mission here. He has a serious look on his face. Calm? Yes. But there is a weird seriousness about him in this innings. Chennai need 74 runs in 42 balls.

SIX! Rayudu makes room and then hits inside out, this was a slower one from Stokes and he spotted it early it seems, the ball travels to long-off boundary.

Stokes into the attack in the 14th over. Should bowl till the end. Looked a bit off colour in the over. Pulled out at the last moment as he ran in to bowl. Bowled a full-toss next up. Then a wide. But ended the over with a fuller length delivery, hit back hard at him. He fielded it in his follow through and hit the stumps with a right-arm throw. Chennai need 64 runs in 36 balls

SIX! Rayudu comes down the track, slashes the ball to deep mid-wicket, it was not connected too well, but it still travelled the distance for him, fetching six runs.

FOUR! Fifty for Rayudu and a shot of dominance from him, short ball, he smashes the ball to deep mid-wicket for bring up his half-century.

Unadkat back on. This is a test of Rahane's captaincy skills. Chennai need 51 runs in 30 balls and Rayudu, Dhoni are playing their shots. They have brought the game back through great hitting. RR needs wickets, if not, then dot balls.

The last time these two teams met, Dhoni was really tough on Unadkat, and I get the feeling that he is the bowler who will be targeted again. It's Rayudu who is going after him. Because Dhoni attacked Shreyas, Rahane is thinking about bowling Undakat and Stokes more. I wonder if it is worth sticking with a leg spinner?

Gopal completes his quota. Starts the over with a cross-seamed delivery. Bowling flatter trajectory, not giving any scope to batsmen to free their arms. He has been successful in curtailing the flow of runs. Just 5 off the over. Equation down to 46 off 24.

BANG! That bouncer at 143 kph from Archer hits Dhoni's helmet. RR appealed but turned down by the umpire as it came off the helmet and Dhoni pointed it out. This match is all set for a close finish. Chennai need 39 runs in 18 balls

FOUR! Second ball of the over, slightly short from Stokes and Dhoni rocks back and pulls it away for a boundary to deep fine leg.

OUT! Brilliant catch from Gopal, Rayudu comes down the track and heaves, does not connect well, leading edge goes up in the air and at deep mid-wicket, Gopal takes a stunning catch. Rayudu c Shreyas Gopal b Stokes 57(47)

Stokes comes back on. First ball, angled in to Dhoni, inside edge on to his pads. Second ball, Dhoni pulls the short ball for a boundary. Next ball a wide and then a single taken by Dhoni. Rayudu departs on the fourth ball, trying to hit Stokes to deep mid-wicket. A stunner from Gopal to dismiss Rayudu. Think this is the best fielding effort in the tournament so far. RR are working hard but there is this man Dhoni, the master of chases, still there in the middle. Chennai need 30 runs in 12 balls

Oh what a game he's having. Shreyas Gopal takes one of the most difficult type of catches in cricket, after bowling a gun over and playing a critical cameo with the bat. This puts all the pressure on Dhoni. And Stokes deserves some credit too for a good slower ball.

Delay in the game as Dhoni has run doubles thrice in the over and is struggling a bit. Huffing and puffing in the middle. Getting medical attention now.

Archer vs Dhoni has been a great contest. Archer's pace has troubled Dhoni and the fast bowler has been very sharp in knowing Dhoni's move. Three twos run in the over and Dhoni surpasses fifty, his 22nd in IPL. Captain Cool was struggling a bit, got the medical attention. Got up and hit four on the last ball. Not convincing yet four important runs. Chennai need 18 runs in 6 balls

Ball 1: SIX! Full and outside the off stump, sharp yorker, Jadeja hits it for six while falling on the ground, this goes big over the long-on boundary.

Ball 3: OUT! Perfect yorker from Stokes, under pressure and he has delivered the goods. Dhoni tried to go big over the long-on region but has failed. The ball hit the toe end of the stumps. Dhoni b Stokes 58(43)

Ball 4: Another no-ball from Stokes, no it is not, wait some confusion here. Buzzers went out at the venue after Santner played this full-toss which was around the waist height, indicating a no-ball. Did the umpire at bowlers' end call it the no-ball?The umpire at the square leg side says he never called it. Both the umpires look completely lost in the middle. Dhoni walked out on the field angrily and had a chat with the umpires. In the end, the no ball was not called. Just 2 runs.

Ball 5: This has to be bowled again. Wide from Stokes. What a crazy over this is turning out to be. 3 needed off 1 now.

Fullish in length and Santner lines himself really well, covers the stumps, goes deep and hits it over the long on region for a massive six. CSK has done it. On the last ball of the innings.

Crazy finish to this humdinger of a contest. 18 needed off the last over and it was the longest last over of this tournament it seems. Controversy, good cricket and what not. CSK keep doing this, keep winning these last-over thrillers. More two points and their position at the top of table has been strengthened. Stokes attempted a yorker, failed. This has happened with him before. Phew, what a match.

What scenes. But despite all the drama, and the little pitch invasion from MSD, it was the no ball from Stokes that will haunt him. The most controllable aspect of the game is where RR will feel they should have done better.

Rahane : First of all, credit to bowlers to put in the effort. Gopal and Archer took us to 150. We should have batted better. Feeling disappointed to have given 18 in the last over. We knew if we take wickets in powerplay, we will be in the game. Lot to improve. I am sure guys will learn from these mistakes. We need to find the balance right. We need to do well in the crunch situations. I am enjoying my role as captain.

Rayudu: It was tough going on this slow wicket. I am happy to come back into groove. We both (Dhoni and I) are experienced players. Happy that we could do it today.

Against Chennai in Chennai it was Stokes who set it up and missed it. History repeats itself. Rajasthan should have got this after Stokes got Dhoni. Poor from him in terms of execution.

Unedifying to see @msdhoni lose his cool the way he did in the last over, storming on to the field to demand a no-ball. Even if right in his assessment of the delivery, wrong to be so demonstrative IMO

MS Dhoni, winning captain : I think it was a very good game. We need to give credit to Rajasthan for the way they played. They put the pressure on our batsmen, and they were able to build up the pressure. Important to see what mistakes we are committing. Enjoy the win, but work on the negatives that have not gone well. Today I felt, in the second half, the ball was coming on to the bat nicely. You have to back yourself to consistently do it. On a slow wicket, becomes difficult to hit. (On Thakur's expensive last over) At the end of the day, individuals do commit mistakes, and the team has to take the blame for the loss. We have got very good support over here. One of my biggest innings came here, special attachment with this place. Good to be on the winning side. But they are hardcore supporters of their side. All the games are big games. Important to see the best combinations. (Win here) gives us the liberty to test a few bowlers.

Another day, another thriller. CSK wins it. Well, winning these matches is in DNA of these players now. CSK collect two more points. They are sitting like true kings at the top of table. Rajasthan will get back to meeting room, discuss the flaws and don't think they will have trouble in spotting them. Their big players are not raising their game and be counted. Smith, Stokes, everyone's been failing. We will meet you again tomorrow. KKR host DC in the 8 PM game. See you then.

OUT ! Chahar initially appeals for lbw against Rahane, and it takes a while for him to convince Dhoni to go for the review after the umpire turns it down. And HawkEye shows THREE REDS, meaning Rahane won't get to convert a good start into a good score today. RR 31/1

OUT ! Thakur strikes back after getting hit for three consecutive boundaries! Thakur digs this one short at Buttler, who doesn't quite connect while attempting a pull, skieing the ball towards Rayudu at extra cover as a result. RR 47/2

OUT ! Smith goes for the slog sweep, but doesn't quite get the desired distance, with the fielding at deep midwicket taking a safe catch. And Jadeja collects his 100th IPL wicket as a result! RR 78/5

OUT ! Parag walks back to the dugout after nicking one to Dhoni while looking to heave the ball towards the leg side. Parag had got himself to a good start on debut, but couldn't quite convert that into an innings of substance in the end. RR 103/6

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for CSK, as Chahar makes a mess of the stumps with the knuckle ball. Stokes was looking to smash the ball out of the park on the leg side, and would've collected a six had he got bat on ball. Big blow to Rajasthan, as their chances of posting a 150-plus total looks tough now. RR 126/7

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Kulkarni, pitches on middle-offstump line and straightens to beat Watson, and then clips the stumps. What a start for Rajasthan and Kulkarni. Watson walks back for just 0. Watson b D Kulkarni 0(4)

OUT! Raina departs thanks to an outstanding effort in the field by Jofra Archer. Raina tapped the ball on the leg side and was hesitant to take the run. Was actually ball watching which is a basic error. Archer hit the throw directly at the non-strikers' end and BANG, it disturb the stumps with Raina a foot away from the crease. Raina run out (Jofra Archer) 4(4)

OUT! Unadkat strikes and a stunning catch from Tripathi at deep fine leg to send Faf du Plessis back. Short ball and Faf pulled, it went straight to Tripathi, but the ball was travelling at a great speed and the fielder did a good job by holding on to it. du Plessis c R Tripathi b Unadkat 7(10)

OUT! Sensational catch from Stokes. Brilliant really, Short and wide from Archer, Jadhav cuts it to backward point, and Stokes leaped to his left like a leaopard to latch on to it. Jadhav has to go. Kedar Jadhav c Stokes b Jofra Archer 1(6)

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to the ideal start in their defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, having won five out of six games so far in the 2019 edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni's men will hope to keep the winning run going when they take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in an away clash on Thursday.

RR have had a tough time so far this year, with four defeats in five games for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team. They've been a notch better than the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), against whom they recorded their only victory so far. Rajasthan, however, fell short in their previous game, suffering a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where they take on CSK on Thursday.

KKR though, were cornered by a clinical CSK on Tuesday. Even though Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 50, the rest of the batting unit struggled against the disciplined Chennai bowlers on a surface that was proving difficult to score on. The Chennai batsmen were never under any threat after being set a modest target of 109, racing away to a seven-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare and firmly establishing themselves at the top of the table with 10 points.

Both CSK and RR won't see any change in their respective positions in the points table regardless of the outcome of the 25th match of the ongoing tournament. A CSK defeat though, could give KKR a sniff at giving them a chase for the top spot when the two-time winners face sixth-ranked Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleign.

