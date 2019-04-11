The 25th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on 11 April, 2019. Chennai have had a good run at home, winning all four matches and now would look to continue the winning momentum on the road as they visit Jaipur. Rajasthan, on the other hand, would want get their combination right against CSK. They have had a bad season so far, losing 4 games out of 5 played so far.

The MS Dhoni-led side may not change the winning combination for Thursday's game. Rahane, however, would have his task cut out when it comes to getting the playing XI right. He may want to drop himself down to the middle order and let Rahul Tripathi open with Jos Buttler. Tripathi has done well previously for Rising Pune Supergiant, opening the innings.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RR vs CSK match on Thursday:

When will RR vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between RR and CSK will take place on 11 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs CSK fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

