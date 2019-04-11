First Cricket
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 11, 2019 11:22:09 IST

The 25th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on 11 April, 2019. Chennai have had a good run at home, winning all four matches and now would look to continue the winning momentum on the road as they visit Jaipur. Rajasthan, on the other hand, would want get their combination right against CSK. They have had a bad season so far, losing 4 games out of 5 played so far.

The MS Dhoni-led side may not change the winning combination for Thursday's game. Rahane, however, would have his task cut out when it comes to getting the playing XI right. He may want to drop himself down to the middle order and let Rahul Tripathi open with Jos Buttler. Tripathi has done well previously for Rising Pune Supergiant, opening the innings.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RR vs CSK match on Thursday:

When will RR vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between RR and CSK will take place on 11 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs CSK fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 11:22:09 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

