Royal London One Day Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 174 of 131 balls, registers twin centuries

Cheteshwar Pujara leading the English county Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup, smashed another century, bettering the one in the previous match, with an astonishing 174 runs of just 131 deliveries in the Group A match against Surrey on Sunday.

Pujara, considered to be a Test match specialist, tore the bowlers apart and scored at a strike rate of 132.82 after Sussex had lost two quick wickets for just nine runs inside four overs.

Pujara punished the Surrey bowlers as he hit 20 4s and five 6s in his innings, sending the ball to all parts of the Hove cricket ground.

P H E N O M E N A L 1⃣5⃣0⃣ @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022

The right-hander also surpassed his List A highest score of 158 with this innings of 174.

With such a swashbuckling inning of Pujara, Sussex managed to reach 378 in 50 overs for the loss of just six wickets. Pujara added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his team out of the early troubles.

Pujara shifted gears after reaching his century and scored the last 74 runs off just 28 deliveries.

Earlier, Pujara had scored 107 runs off just 79 balls against Warwickshire on Friday.

A brilliant County Championship stint ending as the second highest run-getter with 1,094 runs and back-to-back centuries in the shorter format of the game shall boost Pujara’s confidence and strengthen his mark in the Indian set-up as well.

It will be worthwhile to see if he can replicate the performances in the Indian circuit as well. Pujara is expected to be seen playing for India in the next test series against Bangladesh after the T20 World Cup.

