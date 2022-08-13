Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 22 runs in an over for Sussex in Royal London One-Day Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara is widely considered a Test specialist and his days as a member of the Indian ODI side are long behind him, with little hope of donning the blue jersey anytime in the near future.

The Saurashtra batter, however, served fans a reminder of what he's capable of in the shorter formats with a blistering 107 off 79 deliveries for Sussex against Warwickshire in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Pujara has had a terrific run for Sussex throughout the summer with five centuries in the County Championship including three double-tons. And on Friday, he carried that red-hot First-Class form over to the List A format, dismantling the Warwickshire attack and keeping his side alive in the chase of the 311-run target for the most part.

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

The highlight of the match was Pujara smashing 22 runs off Liam Norwell in the 45th over of the chase with three fours, a six and two doubles.

What stood out was his unorthodox choice of shots in the over; the India Test No 3 who is known widely for his stoic approach and his ability to grind opposition bowlers out session after session with his solid defence, was shuffling to his right and bringing out the paddle sweeps on a few occasions.

Pujara hasn't made too many appearances in the Indian Premier League of late, and went unsold at the mega auction that took place earlier this year. But his latest outing might just help him get noticed by franchises once again.

His knock, however, couldn't prevent Sussex from a narrow loss as they finished just four short of the Warwickshire total. Pujara was bowled by Oliver Hannon-Dalby in the penultimate over of the case, leaving his side another 20 to win off 11 with three wickets in hand.

George Garrett bowled a tight final over, not conceding a single boundary and giving away just seven when 12 were required to secure victory for Warwickshire.

