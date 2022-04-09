RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to move up in the points table when they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 9 April. This will be the second match of the double header.

Coming into this game, RCB are on 4 points in three matches and another win here will take them to the top four in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost all their three games so far and are desperate to get on the board. Their bowling is not looking entirely settled and the task is cut out for Rohit Sharma to eke out a winning combination.

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match, here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs MI Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians encounter.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs MI Match Details

The RCB vs MI match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 9 April at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB vs MI Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

