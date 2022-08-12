Rohit Sharma turns the clock back, shares three turning points from his cricketing career

India captain and dashing opener Rohit Sharma shared several key junctions in his cricketing career that shaped him and his position in the Indian cricketing circle.

Towards the start of his career, Rohit has had a topsy-turvy time with him constantly being brought into the squad and dropped every now and then. The situation was pretty similar until as recent as 2020 in Test cricket.

However, Rohit has managed to come through the tough times and is now the all-format captain of the Indian side. Speaking on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Rohit said that there have been multiple important events in his career but shared three key turning points.

“Since I made my debut, I had to do well in domestic cricket to get recognized by the national selectors. So I guess doing well there in under-19 tournament was the first turning point giving me a break in international cricket,” Rohit said.

MS Dhoni made Rohit an opener in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and since then, his career has only seen an upward graph.

“Another break was in 2013 when I started opening the batting for India. That was another turning point,” Rohit added.

Rohit also gave significance to him becoming the Mumbai Indians captain in 2013.

“In the same year, I became captain of Mumbai Indians. To me, that was the game changer. I feel that strongly because captaincy has brought a lot of change in my attitude towards the game and handling myself. Understanding about the game a lot more. Understanding about others, and your teammates as well. So I got to learn a lot off my own teammates and myself becoming a captain.”

Rohit has had significant success as captain of the Indian team, winning consecutive series in limited overs format. The players as well have praised the leadership traits that Rohit and Head Coach Rahul Dravid have shown. Rohit said that he would want to continue what he has been doing over the years and make sure that the players are in a comfortable space in the team.

“What I have done over the years with MI franchise, and also the time that I have led India, keeping it simple and not complicating the things too much. Making sure that guys whatever I have spoken of giving the guys that freedom, making them understand what their role is, that is what I will be expecting of myself.

“That is what I want to do for the team and players, that there is no confusion. That’s the last thing you want, especially when you are playing a high-profile tournament. And that is where my role becomes very crucial along with Rahul Bhai.”

Rohit has been rested for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and will be seen in action in the Asia Cup later this month.

