How MS Dhoni’s masterstroke on Rohit Sharma changed Indian cricket

The Indian side is currently experimenting with a lot of batting positions leading into the T20 World Cup, slated to be held later this year in Australia. The team management wants to try out different players in different roles and one of the more successful experiments has been the promotions given to Suryakumar Yadav.

While several other teams would be hassled with so many options, the Indian side has always had a plethora of riches.

Back in 2013, then captain MS Dhoni perhaps made the best gamble when he asked Rohit Sharma to open the innings for the first time in Champions Trophy in England. Incidentally, Dinesh Karthik, who has made a name for himself as a finisher in the current team, struck form in the warm-up games, but Dhoni wanted to play Rohit and he asked him to partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

Dinesh Karthik was slotted in the middle order at number four and ever since that promotion, Rohit has gone on to become one of the best openers in limited overs cricket.

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has now thrown light on the sequence of events that took place back in 2013. He highlighted how Dhoni’s move was rather radical, but it worked superbly for the Indian team.

"There was one decision made by Dhoni in 2013 Champions Trophy to send Rohit to open. Dinesh [Karthik] was batting so well in the practice games but Rohit had to play... so the management then, mostly captain Dhoni, found a spot for Rohit at the top of the order. That was a brilliant move," Sridhar told cricket.com.

Rohit Sharma started well in Cardiff against South Africa and he went on to become one of the top-five run-getters in the tournament. The right-hander scored 177 runs in five matches and ended with an average of 35.40.

Rohit is currently the leading run scorer in T20I cricket and has taken his game to the next level ever since he was promoted to open the innings. He has become arguably the best opener and his combination with Shikhar Dhawan has emerged as a prolific run-scoring combination in 50-over cricket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.