Ever since he debuted for the Indian team in 2007, Rohit Sharma has gradually grown to be the pillar of the batting order. His power hitting, which has earned him the name ‘Hitman’ from his fans, has never failed to entertain and mesmerise the audience. Today (30 April) as the Indian captain across format turns 36, let’s take a look at the milestones along his journey hitherto.

Rohit started impressing people right off the mark in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Starting off with a half-century against South Africa, he played a timely 30 off 16 balls to contribute to India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. With 88 runs in three innings, he remained not out throughout the tournament.

He hasn’t looked back since then.

Rohit turns 36: Yuvraj, Harbhajan and others wish India captain

Although he started in the middle order, he made good of the opportunity to open when he got the chance to do so in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. At an average of 35.40, he gathered 177 runs in five innings. He scored two fifties in the tournament.

This shift to the opening role gave him the opportunity to transform into what he today is known to be, a destructive batter, who once settles down on the crease gives hell to the ballers.

He has 9825 runs to his account in 243 ODIs with an impressive average of 48.63. A best of 264 — which is also the highest number of runs scored by an individual in an ODI, 30 centuries and 48 fifties highlight his record. He has managed to maintain a strike rate of 90.02 throughout.

Following Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 and Virat Kohli’s 46, he has the third-highest ODI centuries to his name.

The pinnacle of his ODI performance was the 2019 World Cup, where he emerged as the highest run-getter with 648 runs at an average of 81 in nine matches. He registered the feat of becoming the only player to have scored five centuries in a single World Cup. He also scored a fifty.

Not just the ODIs, the Hitman has an equally impressive record in the Tests too. Playing mostly as an opener, he has scored 3379 runs in over 83 innings in 49 matches. This includes nine centuries and 14 fifties, and a best of 212.

As the nickname Hitman suggests, he is an explosive batter in the T20Is. He has played 148 T20Is and scored 3853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of 139.24. This includes four centuries and 29 half centuries. He is the second-highest run-getter in the format just behind Virat Kohli with 4008 runs. However, he has the record to have hit the most no. of sixes (182) in T20Is to name.

His leadership skills have earned him the captaincy role not just for the Indian side in all formats, but he has also led the Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2013. And as the skipper he has taken the team to win five IPL titles – the most by any IPL team.

He also won one IPL title when he was part of the Deccan Chargers in 2009.

In the IPL he is the fourth-highest run-getter with a total of 6060 runs over 229 innings in 234 matches at an average of 30.14. This includes one century and 41 half centuries and a best of 109 not out.

With inputs from ANI

