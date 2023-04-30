Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Rohit Sharma turns 36: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan and others wish India captain on his birthday

Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on 30 April 2023.

Rohit Sharma is currently busy in IPL 2023 with Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

India captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday (30 April). The opener, also known as the Hitman, is one of the best modern-day batters with numerous records under his belt.

Rohit has scored over 23,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for most double hundreds in ODIs. The Mumbaikar is the only batter to smash three double tons in the 50-over format.

With four centuries, Rohit is the only international batter to hit four tons in T20Is.

In 2019, he hit 78 sixes, the most for any batter in international cricket in a year across all formats.

Also, Rohit has won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. The only captain to win five titles so far.

His birthday was celebrated on Twitter with cricketers and fans wishing the Hitman. Check out the best reactions:

A special wish for Rohit

Former Atletico Madrid footballer Luis Garcia also wished fellow LaLiga ambassador, Rohit Sharma on his birthday.

Luis shared his birthday wishes for the Mumbai Indians skipper; wishing him the best of luck for the current Indian Premier League season and the upcoming ICC World Cup where he will captain the Indian team.

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 16:48:53 IST

