India captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on 30 April 2023.
India captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday (30 April). The opener, also known as the Hitman, is one of the best modern-day batters with numerous records under his belt.
Rohit has scored over 23,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for most double hundreds in ODIs. The Mumbaikar is the only batter to smash three double tons in the 50-over format.
With four centuries, Rohit is the only international batter to hit four tons in T20Is.
In 2019, he hit 78 sixes, the most for any batter in international cricket in a year across all formats.
Also, Rohit has won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. The only captain to win five titles so far.
His birthday was celebrated on Twitter with cricketers and fans wishing the Hitman. Check out the best reactions:
Happy Birthday @ImRo45 . I wish you good luck and success. May you have another year filled with new achievements for yourself and Indian cricket. Stay blessed always brother.#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/GZbKK7BHQI
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2023
Happy birthday brothaman 🎂 from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come 💪🏻 hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love 🤗❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023
Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday @ImRo45
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2023
We are wishing One of India’s great Rohit Sharma a very Happy Birthday. His 140 against Pakistan still remains the greatest ever innings played by an Indian against Pakistan. #TheRealPCB | #HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/x6iVB0RVHZ
— Pakistan Cricket Board (@RealPCBTweets) April 30, 2023
Happy birthday Rohit @ImRo45. Best wishes on your day. May you achieve many more milestones. God bless.#HappyBirthday #Birthday #RohitSharma #IndianCricket. pic.twitter.com/wJSa4EmQGg
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 30, 2023
Happy B’day Skipper..💙.!! #HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/WmEDB6rIqQ
— MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 29, 2023
Sending warm wishes on your birthday, @ImRo45! May your year be filled with victories and successes! Wishing you a year full of victories and successes🏏🎂#RohitSharma #HitmanBirthday pic.twitter.com/QjlDM4zJA9
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 30, 2023
Here’s wishing the captain of #MenInBlue, Rohit Sharma, a very Happy Birthday! 🇮🇳🥳
Have a great day, Hitman! 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #TeamIndia @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/pTTgctwHy7
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2023
Rohit Sharma fans celebrating the birthday of their idol in Hyderabad. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/EQMuSMDaBI
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023
A special wish for Rohit
Former Atletico Madrid footballer Luis Garcia also wished fellow LaLiga ambassador, Rohit Sharma on his birthday.
Luis shared his birthday wishes for the Mumbai Indians skipper; wishing him the best of luck for the current Indian Premier League season and the upcoming ICC World Cup where he will captain the Indian team.
