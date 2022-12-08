Sunil Gavaskar feels that India could have won the second ODI against Bangladesh if Rohit Sharma had batted earlier than the No 9 spot. India skipper Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while fielding and only came out to bat at the No 9 slot in the 272-run chase.

With India needing 64 more to win off 44 balls, injured Rohit was forced to come out to bat in the 43rd over with a heavily bandaged left thumb. The India captain then scored an attacking 51 not out off 28 balls but India fell short by five runs. With two consecutive wins, Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

“Everybody knows the quality and class of the man. And the thing now, when India came so close, is why did he not come in to bat earlier. If he was going to bat at No. 9, then he should have batted at No. 7,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network after India’s series loss.

Gavaskar added that Rohit coming in early would not only have made things easier for India but have made Axar Patel avoid playing the rash shot that led to his dismissal.

Axar made 56 and stitched a 107-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (82) to keep India in the chase after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul departed cheaply.

“What that could have done is, I think, Axar Patel would have played differently. Axar thought that maybe Rohit Sharma won’t bat, and therefore he played that shot. At that stage, there was no need to play that shot. Axar was batting so well, he was picking the ball well, and had he continues, you never know, the outcome could have been different. At No. 9, he almost got India to a memorable win so had he come to bat at 7, India would have had a much better chance,” Gavaskar added.

The final match of the series will be played on 10 December.

