Fighting to stay alive in the ODI series, India suffered a five-run defeat in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday as the hosts secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 272, India finished at 266/9 and they only got close because of a heroic innings from Rohit Sharma who scored 51 off just 28 balls batting at No 9 after injuring his left thumb while fielding earlier.

Despite the injury, Rohit was forced to come out to bat with a heavily bandaged left thumb as India were reduced to 207/7 in 42.4 overs. He helped India up the ante in the death overs but the lack of support from the other end proved decisive.

Earlier, Virat Kohli got out on five while Shikhar Dhawan made just eight. KL Rahul scored 14. While Shreyas Iyer scored 82 and Axar Patel added 56, India were always on the ropes with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lambasted the team on Twitter for the series defeat to Bangladesh and questioned the team’s approach.

“India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But whn it comes to playing limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls..”

And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODI’s apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 7, 2022

Former India opener and batting great Virender Sehwag also took a cheeky dig at Team India for their recent poor performances.

Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up – wake up. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 7, 2022

India will be taking on Bangladesh in the final and third ODI of the series on 10 December.

