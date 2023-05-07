Former India opener Kris Srikkanth took a swipe at Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter was dismissed for a second consecutive duck on Saturday.

Rohit was dismissed for a three-ball duck during MI’s second meeting of IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), getting caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Deepak Chahar’s bowling during the powerplay.

After collecting 179 runs in his first six outings this season including a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals, the veteran opener has collected just five runs in his last four outings including ducks against Punjab Kings and Chennai, which has resulted in Rohit becoming the batter with most ducks in IPL history (16).

“Rohit Sharma should change his name to ‘No Hit Sharma’, I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI,” Srikkanth said on-air while commentating on the CSK-MI clash at Chepauk, which the MS Dhoni-led side ended up winning by six wickets to complete a season-double against the five-time champions.

Srikkanth’s former India teammate Sunil Gavaskar, who had earlier called for Rohit to take a break during the IPL, joined the criticism of the under-fire MI captain.

“It just doesn’t seem as if he is in the game. I may be completely wrong, but the shot he played wasn’t a captain’s shot.

“A captain repairs the innings knowing that the team is in trouble, plays a decent knock and gets the team to a good total. Two wickets gone for not too many in the power-play and you are not in form,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Mumbai had been reduced to 16/3 after three overs with Rohit getting dismissed after some brilliant planning by his CSK counterpart Dhoni. MI then rode on a fighting maiden IPL half-century from Nehal Wadhera to post 139/8, though it would prove well short as CSK chased the target down with six wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.

