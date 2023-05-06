It wasn’t an ideal day in office for Rohit Sharma on Saturday. Not only did Mumbai Indians (MI) end up suffering a lopsided defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, skipper Rohit Sharma’s horror run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a second consecutive duck.

And in the process, ‘Hitman’ became the owner of an unwanted record — that of having the most ducks for a batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit has now been dismissed for 16 ducks in 237 matches in the world’s biggest T20 tournament.

Rohit’s dismissal, meanwhile, was the result of a brilliant setup by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who decided to stand up to the stumps in Deepak Chahar’s second over. Rohit attempted a lap shot, but ended up getting a leading edge as he didn’t exactly get his bat in the correct line, resulting in the ball looping over to backward point where Ravindra Jadeja collected a sitter.

Chahar would strike again later in the same over to reduce Mumbai to 16/3 after Chennai invited them to bat, before a fighting half-century from Nehal Wadhera (64) and valuable contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Tristan Stubbs (20) helped them finish on a relatively respectable 139/8.

The total, however, would eventually prove insufficient as Chennai romped to victory with six wickets and 14 deliveries to spare to collect their sixth win of the season and jump to the second spot on the points table, below defending champions Gujarat Titans.

