India skipper Rohit Sharma has been away from cricketing action since he suffered an injury in his left thumb during the India-Bangladesh One Day International series. While KL Rahul assumed the mantle of captaincy in his absence and led India to a thumping 2-0 victory in the Test series against Bangladesh, Sharma seems to be gearing up to get back into the side again.

The India opener will return to the Men in Blue setup in the ODI series against Sri Lanka next month. As he prepares for his return to the squad, Rohit shared a photo of himself training.

The Indian skipper captioned the post, “Getting there”. In the first photo, Rohit Sharma can be seen jogging. In the second and final picture, he was seen practicing his fielding skills.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)



The images even got a reaction from Suryakumar Yadav, who responded with a heart-eyed emoticon. Rohit Sharma has played a significant role in Suryakumar Yadav’s development as the two have shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room for quite long and Suryakumar’s heroics in the IPL have propelled him in the international circuit.

The pictures were posted after reports surfaced that Rohit Sharma had not yet recovered fully from his thumb injury. The star batter hurt his finger during second India vs Bangladesh ODI at Dhaka and was ruled out of the tournament.

He will also not be a part of the Indian T20I squad for the home series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of the Men in Blue for the three-game series.

The year was not a memorable one for Rohit who struggled in all formats of the game. The opener was unable to perform in the IPL as well, as his team Mumbai Indians ended at the bottom of the points table.

In the international arena, Rohit was unable to live up to expectations after assuming captaincy of the side. The opener managed to score only 995 runs in 39 matches, considering all formats of the game. He also failed to score a century throughout the year. The India opener will be hoping for a reversal in his fortunes in the coming year.

Under Rohit Sharma’s aegis, India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia but endured a heart-breaking 10-wicket loss against England. The Men in Blue also failed to do well at the Asia Cup 2022, being knocked out in the second round.

Rohit is expected to join the Indian team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on 10 January. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain for the ODIs.

