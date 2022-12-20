India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second and final Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh to be played in Dhaka starting from December 22. Rohit, who missed the first Test after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh, will continue his rehab as his injury needs some more time to heal completely.

“The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh,” BCCI said in a media advisory on Tuesday.

NEWS – Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh. More details here – https://t.co/CkMPsYkvFQ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/qmVmyU5bQ6 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2022

Notably, Rohit Sharma missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the first Test match that took place at Chattogram.

After a special consultation in Mumbai, it was found out by the medical team that this persistent injury was keeping him out of action, and even forced him out of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, pacer Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the second Test due to an abdominal injury.

“Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury,” BCCI confirmed.

It is to be noted that, KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in Rohit’s absence in the second and final Test of the series which India lead 1-0 as the visitors registered a comprehensive 188-run victory in the opening Test to boost their chances of appearing at next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.

India’s updated squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

