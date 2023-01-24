Before Virat Kohli patted Rohit Sharma as the duo crossed, Suryakumar Yadav made a mysterious signal to Rohit from the dressing room.
India captain Rohit Sharma hit his 30th ODI century to equal Australian legend Ricky Ponting in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday and delighted the fans and experts all at once breaking his century drought with a fountain of boundaries.
Rohit’s teammates were also elated with his century and had their own approach to appreciating the ton. While Virat Kohli lauded his successor’s century as they crossed after the opener’s wicket – Rohit going out and Kohli walking in; Suryakumar Yadav made a mysterious gesture from the dressing room.
BCCI too shared pictures of Kohli patting Rohit and the two having a goofy and smiling moment and captioned the tweet, “these two” with a heart emoji.
But before Kohli did this, the dressing room stood up on their feet to applaud Rohit’s century as he reached the milestone in 83 deliveries. This was also the second-fastest ODI century for Rohit.
While the dressing room applauded the knock, the reaction that stood out was of Suryakumar Yadav. He raised the fingers of both his hands as if indicating a six and nodded his face. While his reaction seemed to be like saying Rohit to not get out, only he knows what he was trying to say.
A few fans interpreted it as if Suryakumar Yadav was asking him to notch up a double hundred.
Rohit hit 101 from 85 deliveries and his knock included nine boundaries and six maximums. The last time Rohit scored an ODI century was in January 2020.
This was also his second ODI ton against New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma now stands joint-third in the top ODI centurions’ list with Ponting, with the duo only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49 tons) and Virat Kohli (46 tons).