Rishabh Pant will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he recuperates from the injuries that he suffered in a recent car accident, according to former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly,

Ganguly, who is reported to have returned to the Delhi Capitals franchise after stepping down as the BCCI president in October, made the observation in a chat with Sports Today.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” said Ganguly, who had served as an advisor to the Delhi Capitals before being appointed BCCI president.

Also Read | Pant could miss up to six months of cricket: Report

With skipper Pant likely to miss the IPL, which starts towards the end of March, 2020 runners-up Delhi are likely to pick David Warner, who had led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016, as their skipper for this season.

Delhi Capitals captain Pant had met with an accident while on his way to his hometown of Roorkee from Delhi on 30 December, reportedly falling asleep on the wheel and crashing his car into the road divider.

Pant managed to escape the vehicle in the nick of time before it burst into flames, and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he underwent plastic surgery as well as an MRI scan.

The BCCI then stepped in and got the India wicketkeeper-batter airlifted to Mumbai, where he was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital where he underwent knee ligament surgery.

Read: BCCI must also provide psychological support to Pant, says Bindra

The 25-year-old cricketer is reportedly not expected to return to action before June, when the ICC World Test Championship final is expected to take place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.