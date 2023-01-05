Rishabh Pant could end up missing up to six months of cricketing action with the nature of his injury similar to that of Ravindra Jadeja, a report has claimed.

India wicketkeeper-batter Pant was on Wednesday airlifted to Mumbai for undergoing an urgent knee ligament surgery after showing improvement at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he had been admitted after meeting with a horrific car accident on the National Highway 58 near Roorkee on 30 December.

The BCCI, which arranged for a helicopter to fly Pant to Mumbai where he has been admitted to the Dhirubai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, also got its medical panel to conduct a full-body MRI scan on the cricketer as a precautionary measure, according to a report on The Indian Express.

The report added that the nature of Pant’s injury was similar to what Jadeja had picked up during the Asia Cup last year, and while no official timeline has been given for Pant’s return, he isn’t expected to regain full fitness until June when the World Test Championship final takes place.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” an unnamed BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

“The World Test Championship final is in England in June. So if India qualifies for that, realistically, that’s what we are aiming for,” the source added.

Pant was driving to his hometown Roorkee to pay a surprise visit to his mother early morning last Friday when he fell asleep on the wheel, colliding against the road divider with his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe bursting into flames after the collision.

Pant, who was dangling out of the windshield after the impact according to eye witnesses, managed to exit the vehicle in time as he was rescued by a Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Mann and his conductor along with other locals before being taken to a nearby hospital on an ambulance. The vehicle was completely gutted as a result of the fire.

