Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after sustaining brutal injuries following a car crash on the Delhi -Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday, and the cricketer now looks set to miss the upcoming home Test series against Australia, as well as IPL 2023.

Dr Qamar Azam, who is in charge of sports injuries at AIIMS -Rishikesh, said Pant will take upto three to six months to recover.

Also read: Rishabh Pant likely to receive further treatment in Delhi or Mumbai

“Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report,” the Doctor was quoted as saying to the Times of India.

Should Pant remain absent for the entirety of the IPL, that will be a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, where Pant captains his franchise.

Pant recently was part of the Indian team that beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series in December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.