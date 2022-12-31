Sports injury expert reportedly suggest that Rishabh Pant's injury from the car crash will take months to heal, forcing him to miss India vs Australia Test series and IPL 2023.
Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after sustaining brutal injuries following a car crash on the Delhi -Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday, and the cricketer now looks set to miss the upcoming home Test series against Australia, as well as IPL 2023.
Dr Qamar Azam, who is in charge of sports injuries at AIIMS -Rishikesh, said Pant will take upto three to six months to recover.
“Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report,” the Doctor was quoted as saying to the Times of India.
Should Pant remain absent for the entirety of the IPL, that will be a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, where Pant captains his franchise.
Pant recently was part of the Indian team that beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series in December.
DDCA Director Shyam Sharma said that Pant told him it was dark and the southpaw was trying to negate a pothole when the accident took place.
News of Rishabh Pant’s accident shocked the cricketing world. Several personalities, from Harsha Bhogle to Chloe-Amanda Bailey prayed for his speedy recovery.
The BCCI in its statement informed that Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead, knee and back.