Rishabh Pant will most likely not play any more cricket in 2023 due to the injuries suffered as a result of a car crash, a media report said. Pant suffered multiple injuries in a car crash on 30 December after his speeding car hit a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The India wicket-keeper was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his family.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the latest medical update about the cricketer given to BCCI states that Pant has torn all three key ligaments in the knee, two of which were reconstructed recently while the surgery on the third is expected after six weeks. The reports also said that Pant could be out of action for at least six months and his lack of fitness could also hamper his chances of getting selected for the ODI World Cup in India in October-Novemeber. The cricketer also looks set to miss IPL 2023.

BCCI must also provide psychological support to Rishabh Pant: Abhinav Bindra

Earlier, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket, had told Sports Today that Pant, who captains DC, will miss IPL 2023.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” said Ganguly.

The BCCI in its statement had earlier said that Pant had suffered several injuries including a hurt wrist and ankle, a damaged ligament in his right knee, and abrasions on his back.

While the doctors have not given a timeline on how long will it take for Pant to resume training, it has been reported that BCCI and the selectors have considered that the wicketkeeper-batter would be out for a minimum of six months.

Pant, a mainstay in the Indian Test team, is currently being treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai after initially being treated in Uttrakhand.

Meanwhile, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan have been named as the wicketkeeping options for the first half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in absence of Pant.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.