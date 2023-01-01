Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, who has been speaking to various media houses over his “unfair” sacking last month, claimed that he received death threats during his tenure and had to travel in a Pakistani Rs 1.65 crore-worth car for safety.

“That car is with PCB. I didn’t buy that. My successor can also use it. I received death threat. You can’t get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That’s why I had it,” Ramiz told the journalist.

The former Pakistani batter added that he can’t reveal many details on it but received them during Australia’s tour of Pakistan in March 2022.

“I can’t reveal the details about it (the threat). But it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG sahab came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That’s why I bought it,” said Raja.

Earlier, Raja blamed PCB for showing a lack of leadership under his successor Najam Sethi, who left it with the government to take a call on Pakistan’s tour of India for the ODI World Cup late this year.

Raja said by relying on the government to take the call, PCB is now allowing the Indian cricket board (BCCI) the opportunity to isolate Pakistan from world cricket as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in the capacity of Asian Cricket Council chairman, in October took away Pakistan’s hosting right for 2023 Asia Cup.

“What is leadership? When Asian Cricket Council has asked Pakistan to host a tournament and then India say they won’t travel to Pakistan and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, what should be the response?” asked Raja on Pakistan’s Dunya News.

“Kya hum sab servant rahenge India k, kyunki woh ek world power hain apne hisab se. Kya hum har cheez unki mante jayenge?” (Are we servant of India just because they are a world power in cricket? Should we listen to everything they say?)

