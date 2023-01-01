Ramiz Raja certainly has made his displeasure public since getting removed from his position as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman following a hostile takeover.

Raja made some explosive revelations since getting replaced by Najam Sethi, who had served as the chairman in three different stints in the past, claiming that he was not even allowed to go and collect his belongings from his office while also passing comments on the Babar Azam-led side.

Raja’s comments has not gone down well with some sections of the Pakistani cricketing fraternity, with former captain Salman Butt branding his behaviour after his removal as PCB chief as childish.

“I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste. People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way. He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched.

“He has got other skills and should consider doing commentary now. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Raja, who captained Pakistan in five Tests and 22 ODIs during his time as a player, had been removed as the PCB head by the Shahbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government on 22 December, with a 14-member committee led by Sethi taking over from him on a four-month interim basis. Besides Raja, chief selector Mohammad Wasim was also removed and replaced by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

“They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office. They don’t have any interest in cricket. The constitution has been bulldozed. It is political victimization and vendetta.

“There will be no place for excellence when there is no continuity,” Raja thundered on his YouTube channel in a live discussion with fans after his ouster from the board.

The Sethi-led PCB has shown interest in getting former head coach Mickey Arthur, during whose reign Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy, back in the job in place of Saqlain Mushtaq in what could be the next big move concering Pakistani cricket.

