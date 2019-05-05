00:05 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: If we focus on the second half, it is exactly what we wanted. That was our plans for the first half. The way the guys have been able to turn things around in second half showed what kind of a team we are. Although we haven't finished where we have wanted to but it feels nice especially after the second half. It sounds strange but it is how we feel.When me and ABD got out, I think the opposition also took it lightly thinking the game was done and dusted. We spoke upstairs, "game on". It is the time someone else should show what they are made up of and that is exactly what happened. 140-run partnership both Hetmyer and Gurkeerat batted outstandingly. Hetty, we know he can play like that, and hope to see him play more like that next year. Hats-off to this crowd. We can thank them and be grateful for coming out in huge numbers. We will put performances that these guys deserve. They are the best fans in the IPL.