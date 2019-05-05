Auto Refresh
RCB vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Hetmyer, Gurkeerat's fifties take Bangalore to 4-wicket win
Date: Sunday, 05 May, 2019 00:12 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 54 Match Result Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Ridiculous shot from Washington Sundar. It was the slower ball from Khaleel yet again and Sundar lofts it tamely towards mid on, Manish Pandey runs across to take the catch. Are RCB going to throw it away yet again?
OUT! Khaleel has the wicket of the set batsmen. Gurkeerat Singh Mann departs as well. Slower short ball, outside off from Khaleel which Gurkeerat wanted to ramp it towards third man. The lack of pace meant he could only lob it towards backward point for Yusuf to gobble it this time around.
OUT! Hetmyer perishes in pursuit of the third six of the over. It was the googly that Hetymer looked to hit it over long off fielder. Didn't get enough as Vijay Shankar judges it well at the edge of long off boundary. One helluva innings comes to and end. Rashid breaks the 144-run stand that has brought RCB at the door of the victory. Standing ovation for Hetmyer.
FIFTY! Gurkeerat gets this past the diving Manish Pandey at backward point and it runs away for four. Gets on the front foot and drive it nicely. Wonderful knock from Gurkeerat.
FIFTY! Another one! What a way to bring your first half-century of the IPL, only that it has come in a dead rubber for RCB. They paid the big bucks for more such innings in the chances he was given earlier in the tournament. He goes down on his knee and slams it again over the deep mid wicket region.
OUT! Double whammy for RCB as AB de Villiers is caught at first slip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked his second wicket in as many overs. Sunrisers' start gets even better. ABD aimlessly pokes at a delivery that was shaping away. Guptill takes the catch at wide first slip
A de Villiers c Guptill b Bhuvneshwar 1(2)
OUT! Bang, bang and GONE! Khaleel has the big fish! He slants the ball across with a scrambled seam, keeping it back of a length and Kohli, trying to be ultra-positive, shimmies down the wicket and drive it on the up through covers, gets an edge to Saha.
OUT! Gone! Parthiv goes for the pull and miscues it. He was eyeing the square leg boundary but a top edge results in the ball going towards backward point where Manish Pandey takes the simplest of catches. Bhuvi with an early break for Sunrisers.
Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7)
Hyderabad hit 28 runs in the 20th over bowled by a completely out-of-form Umesh Yadav. Williamson smoked 23 runs himself to return unbeaten on 70 off 43 balls.
Also, a little controversy in the game as the fifth ball of the over was called no-ball but Umesh's foot was well behind the crease that matters. Umesh showed his emotions, rest of the RCB players too but the decision stayed.
RCB need 176 to win.
OUT! Another wicket for RCB as Rashid Khan has been caught at deep mid-wicket. Short ball from Khejroliya and Rashid tried to clear the ropes. Hetmyer with second catch of the night. Rashid Khan c Hetmyer b Khejroliya 1(2)
OUT! Nabi persishes as well on the last ball of the over. good pace from Saini and it outdid the batsman, who mistimes the heave and the ball went high up in the air, came down at Gurkeerat who took a safe catch. Nabi c Gurkeerat Singh b Navdeep Saini 4(3)
OUT! On his last ball of the over, Chahal takes the wicket, removes Yusuf Pathan for 3 as the big man tried to clear the boundary in the off side and got caught by Umesh Yadav at sweeper cover. SRH in touble now. Umpires take time-out. Y Pathan c U Yadav b Chahal 3(4)
OUT! Shankar tried to go big again after hitting two previous balls for sixes, heaved again but this time the ball took the top edge and went up in the air, de Grandhomme took the catch to send Shankar back. Shankar c de Grandhomme b Washington Sundar 27(18)
OUT! Another SRH batsman bites the dust, short ball from Sundar and Pandey hits it to deep of mid-wicket, where Hetmyer dived ahead to pluck it inches above the ground and had it under control, although at one stage, the ball appeared to have touched the ground. On-field umpires went upstairs and the third umpire was happy to give it out. Manish Pandey c Hetmyer b Washington Sundar 9(12)
OUT! Kohli brings Sundar into the attack and what a beautiful result straight away for them, simple off-spinner from the bowler, Guptill hit it straight to Kohli at short mid-wicket. Guptill screamed out in anger. He has to go. Guptill c Kohli b Washington Sundar 30(23)
OUT! Saha departs for 20 made off 11 balls. Slower ball from Saini and Saha could not spot it. Went for the shot, trying to clear the mind-on fielder but ended up giving an easy catch to the fielder placed there.
Saha c U Yadav b Navdeep Saini 20(11)
DROPPED! Poor effort in the field from RCB this far. Saha pulled this one to Chahal at deep backward square leg and he put it down. Kohli is very upset.
RCB playing 11 today
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH playing 11 today
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
Time for us to bid goodbye. Join us for the double-header in the last day of the IPL league stage before we move to the playoffs. KXIP still have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs but they would need a miracle and a half to finish fourth as they take on leaders Chennai Super Kings in Mohali, while KKR with a more realistic chance will be up against Mumbai Indians for the evening encounter at the Wankhede. MI will also be looking for a win in an attempt to finish in the top two to enjoy some cushion during the playoffs.
Virat Kohli, RCB captain: If we focus on the second half, it is exactly what we wanted. That was our plans for the first half. The way the guys have been able to turn things around in second half showed what kind of a team we are. Although we haven't finished where we have wanted to but it feels nice especially after the second half. It sounds strange but it is how we feel.When me and ABD got out, I think the opposition also took it lightly thinking the game was done and dusted. We spoke upstairs, "game on". It is the time someone else should show what they are made up of and that is exactly what happened. 140-run partnership both Hetmyer and Gurkeerat batted outstandingly. Hetty, we know he can play like that, and hope to see him play more like that next year. Hats-off to this crowd. We can thank them and be grateful for coming out in huge numbers. We will put performances that these guys deserve. They are the best fans in the IPL.
If KXIP win their match tomorrow against CSK and KKR lose against MI then KXIP, KKR and SRH will be on 12 points and then the team with higher NRR will go through.
Shimron Hetmyer, Man of the Match for his 75-run knock
Hetmyer: To start was a little tough for me. To get used to IPL. I had fun today. I try and clear my mind as much as possible and execute. It is fantastic. RCB is a fantastic team. Learnt a lot from AB and Virat.
Kane Williamson, SRH captain: At the halfway stage we felt that we had a competitive total. After the start with the ball we were in the game. Unfortunately we weren't able to pick wickets in that middle period. Credit to Bangalore for the way they stuck out and kept coming hard at us. Naturally when you take your opportunities it does help. But that is a game of cricket. It would've been nice to get 10-15 runs in the first innings. I suppose there are a number of fine lines, our last two matches could've gone either way but we ended up on the wrong side. But that's T20 cricket for you. It is one of those things now, we have to sit and wait, things are not in control which is a shame. Fingers crossed, lets see how it goes tomorrow.
A great penultimate over by Khaleel Ahmed in which he conceded just five runs and claimed two wickets provided the possibility of a twist in the tale for Sunrisers Hyderabad but Royal Challengers Bangalore tail-ender Umesh Yadav found redemption for himself and his team with two fours off the first two deliveries of the final over. He had been taken to the cleaners by the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson during their innings and he was able to return the compliment in some measure, taking Royal Challengers Bangalore to another consolation win. Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh’s batting did not deserve to be on the losing side and the home side were able to cross the line. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who got into the habit of losing games in the second half of the league, will not pray that Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Mann added 144 runs today for the fourth wicket which is now the highest stand for the fourth wicket in IPL. The previous highest was of 132 runs between AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh against RR at Bangalore in 2014.
RCB win by 4 wickets and four balls to spare
FOUR! Wide of off and Umesh Yadav drives it neatly through covers. Celebrations in RCB camp. VK is seen jumping in jubiliation. You could mistake the scnees of him winning the trophy, but well a win is always sweet. On the flip side it gets really difficult for Sunrisers now. Tomorrow's game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders become very important for SRH as well. Things simplify for KKR, they need a win to sail through.
Shimron Hetmyer entertained like most West Indian batsmen before he finally fell to a catch at long-off by Vijay Shankar off Rashid Khan. His strokeplay during the 144-run stand with Gurkeerat Singh was astounding for the choice of shots and the sweet sense of timing that he brought to the crease. The fall of Gurkeerat Singh a few deliveries later, mistiming an uppercut off Khaleel Ahmed to Yusuf Pathan at point, also may have seem to come slightly late in the day for Sunrisers Hyderabad to press home for an improbable win.
FOUR! Umesh Yadav carves Mohammad Nabi's full delivery outside off past the point fielder for a boundary that SHOULD do it for RCB.
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 170/6 ( Colin de Grandhomme 3 , Umesh Yadav 1)
Khaleel has come in and bowled a superb penultimate over. Keeping SRH still in it. Five runs along with couple wickets via his clever slower balls not the best shot selection from RCB batsmen either.
OUT! Ridiculous shot from Washington Sundar. It was the slower ball from Khaleel yet again and Sundar lofts it tamely towards mid on, Manish Pandey runs across to take the catch. Are RCB going to throw it away yet again?
OUT! Khaleel has the wicket of the set batsmen. Gurkeerat Singh Mann departs as well. Slower short ball, outside off from Khaleel which Gurkeerat wanted to ramp it towards third man. The lack of pace meant he could only lob it towards backward point for Yusuf to gobble it this time around.
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/4 ( Gurkeerat Singh Mann 65 , Colin de Grandhomme 1)
Rashid is pounded for two sixes before he gets Hetmyer's wicket. De Grandhomme walks out to the middle with RCB two hits away from a win. The hosts need 11 off 12 balls.
OUT! Hetmyer perishes in pursuit of the third six of the over. It was the googly that Hetymer looked to hit it over long off fielder. Didn't get enough as Vijay Shankar judges it well at the edge of long off boundary. One helluva innings comes to and end. Rashid breaks the 144-run stand that has brought RCB at the door of the victory. Standing ovation for Hetmyer.
SIX! Yet again Rashid commits the crime of bowling it short. Hetmyer goes back in his crease and flat bats it down the ground over long on for a maximum.
SIX! Horrible delivery from Rashid Khan! Dropping the wrong'un short and Gurkeerat has all the time in the world to rock back and pull it over mid wicket boundary.
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 151/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 69 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 58)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack. The fans at Chinnaswamy continue to chant "RCB!! RCB!!" between deliveries. Bhuvi sends down a fantastic over, allowing just five singles from it. RCB required 25 off 18 balls. Perhaps Williamson has missed the trick by bowling out Bhuvi early.
The Shimron Hetmyer-Gurkeerat Singh firm, coming together joyously for the first time, strung together one of the most delightful partnerships to power Royal Challengers Bangalore towards another consolation victory towards the end of their IPL season. Sunrisers Hyderabad, desperate to win this game and stay ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders in the qualifying race, tried every trick in the book to separate the fourth-wicket pair but had to train their thoughts towards praying for Sunday’s results to go their way.
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 67 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 56)
Vijay Shankar's first over is carted for 16 runs that includes three boundaries. Gurkeerat also brings up his half-century. RCB now need 30 runs off 24 balls. Second time out taken.
FOUR! Gurkeerat takes on the short ball from Vijay and pulls it to deep square leg where Bhuvi is done in by some awkward bounce as the ball bounces right in front of him and doesn't rise expectedly. Deflects off his legs into the boundary
FOUR! Gurkeerat welcomes Vijay with a boundary! Angled into Gurkeerat Singh and he smashes it to deep square leg fence.
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 66 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 42)
Thampi comes on to bowl his final over and after couple of boundaries. SRH opt for a review for a caught behind. Waste of a review as the bat was no where close to the ball, in fact the ball almost kissed the off stump. Nine runs came off Basil's last over, including two boundaries. RCB need 46 from 30 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad were left looking for a couple of inspired overs from any bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh kept chipping away at the 176-run target. Those game changing overs were not even seen in the horizon as the home batsmen played with great commitment and freedom, taking the aerial route only when sure that they would be hit in the gaps. Positioned on the line at deep midwicket Manish Pandey had a chance to send Hetmyer back but was unable to latch on to a powerful pull off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
FOUR! It was the change up from Thampi that has been spotted by Mann. He has placed this well between long leg and backward square leg for another boundary.
This is the first century stand for RCB, not involving ABD and Virat Kohli since 2013. (102 between Pujara and Gayle against KXIP at Mohali)
FOUR! Touch short from Basil and was picked for around the hips swiping it away to mid wicket boundary.
After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 121/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 66 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 33)
Good over from Rashid, especially after being hit for four off the second ball, he managed to keep it down to two in the next four deliveries. The move to change the angle to Hetmyer also worked out well. RCB need 55 off 36.
FOUR! Hetmyer continues to take on Rashid Khan. Rashid tossed this delivery outside off and Hetmyer slams it down the ground, placing it wide of long off.
After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 61 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 32)
RCB galloping here with some slice of luck as well. After being hit for a four and six, both that were difficult to stop but they half chances that weren't converted, but Yusuf dropping Hetmyer later in the over is unpardonable. KP on the air is fuming at the sight of senior Pathan at one of the crucial positions in the field at backward point.
Shimron Hetmyer’s maiden half-century in IPL cricket drew the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans to the edge of their seats -- and the hearts of the Sunrisers Hyderabad loyal supporters to their mouths. His free-flowing strokeplay and the rollicking partnership with Gurkeerat Singh has turned the game on its head, forcing the visiting bowlers and captain Kane Williamson to think up of ways to regain control of their destiny in the match and the league. Spinners, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as well as Basil Thampi were treated with disdain by Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh.
SIX! It has gone through the hands at deep midwicket! Short ball from Bhuvi and Hetmyer pulls it flat to deep mid wicket where Pandey does well to come across but isn't get into the position to take the catch. Ends up losing his balance and parrying the ball over the ropes.
FOUR! That's gone through Yusuf Pathan at backward point. Gurkeerat Maan Cuts and Pathan is too slow to put in the dive.
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 53 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 27)
Gurkeerat and Hetmyer has batted brilliantly to take RCB past the 100-run mark. With every stroke you sense the RCB fans saying why didn't this happen earlier in the tournament?
FOUR! Gurkeerat Singh with another good looking stroke for a boundary. Mann gets in a good position and pulls the short ball past short fine leg.
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 92/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 51 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 19)
SIX! Hetmyer is on fire! Mows this over mid wicket. Bends down on his knees and slog sweeps it for a maximum over mid wicket.
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 77/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 38 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 18)
Basil Thampi with another very neat over. Not allowing Hetmyer to free his arms and even making sure that he holds the length a little back making it difficult for him to get under the ball.
10-overs comparison:
SRH : 71/3
RCB : 77/3
The 22-year-old Hetmyer was unperturbed either by his own scores of 0, 5, 9 and 1 in four IPL appearances this season or by the situation that he found himself in after Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were back in the dug-out in the first three overs. He played as if he had befriended pressure during the days spent in the reserves bench over the past month and more. He timed the ball well and picked the right shots to play. Fearlessly. The game is poised interestingly with 10 overs left, primarily because the young West Indian was intent on leaving a positive impression on the game and on the minds of the Royal Challengers Bangalore faithfuls.
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 36 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 15)
Nabi continues after the strategic time out. Hetmyer unleashes a power shot over cow corner for a big one. Gurkeerat doing the start thing by just working the singles and providing Hetmyer with most of the strike. Nabi's second over costs 11 runs. RCB need 104 in 66 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s third seamer Basil Thampi and off-spinner Mohammed Nabi turned in a tight over each after power-play to keep their team ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the time-out after eight overs. However, with neither left-handed Shimron Hetmyer nor Gurkeerat Singh appearing to be in any trouble, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fourth-wicket pair was intent on milking the bowling rather than gift their wickets. There was a strong belief stringing the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp that their bowlers would win the game for them as a tribute to their own skills and their captain’s finishing skills earlier in the evening.
SIX! Short in length angled into Hetmyer's body and the West Indian opens his body and heaves it over midwicket.
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 28 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 12)
Basil Thampi comes on to bowl his first over. He goes round the stumps against the left-handed Hetmyer. Only 5 runs from the over. Good start for the quick. Time out taken.
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 56/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 26 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 9)
Nabi is brought into the attack. The boundary off the last ball spoilt his efforts in the over. Seven runs came from it.
Kane Williamson was not going to let his reputation as a shrewd captain be sullied one bit tonight. His bringing Martin Guptill to field at slip for AB de Villiers paid rich dividends as Bhuvneshwar Kumar induced an edge and drove Royal Challengers Bangalore to despair. However, batting with comfort and without any signs of feeling under pressure, Shimron Hetmyer made good use of the power-play overs to keep the home side in the hunt. The Surnrisers Hyderabad bowlers were, by and large, on the money but will need to breakthrough the Hetmyer-Gurkeerat Sing partnership if they are to drive towards an important victory.
FOUR! Hetmyer finds the boundary off the last ball. Full delivery on the pads and Hetmyer sweeps itpast short fine.
IPL 12 Match 54 RCB vs SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore: RCB win by 4 wickets and four balls to spare
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
File images of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson. Sportzpics
RCB have been already eliminated following a no-result against Rajasthan Royals, whereas SRH will be under pressure even if they win as they will need other results to go in their favour.
After David Warner's departure from the team, Manish Pandey has stepped up. Against Mumbai Indians, he hit a valiant unbeaten 71 and showed his worth.
SRH will want everyone to fire in unison.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will also look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived. It's been a season of more lows than highs but one that will impart a lot of learnings.
Generally, the bottom ranked teams become dangerous at the fag end of the tournament and end up being party poopers. And SRH will have to up their ante big time in order to stay alive in the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
Updated Date:
May 05, 2019
