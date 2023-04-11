Harshal Patel fumbled trying to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end but eventually managed to hit the stumps with a throw, however, it did not count.
Harshal Patel had an appeal for run out at the non-striker’s end turned down on the last ball of the match as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Monday. With LSG needing just one run from the last ball to win, pacer Harshal decided to run out non-striker Ravi Bishnoi who had backed up too far.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Harshal, however, fumbled and missed on his first attempt. He then stopped after crossing the crease and took another attempt at the stumps, breaking the sticks this time as Bishnoi was caught short on his ground. Harshal’s appeal for a run out at the non-striker’s end, however, was turned down by the umpire because the pacer was through his bowling action.
— Main Dheet Hoon (@MainDheetHoon69) April 11, 2023
As per law 38.3.1.2: “Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.”
This means had Harshal hit the stumps in his first attempt, Bishnoi would have had no option but to return to the dugout but as the bowler was through his action, the second attempt did not count.
Watch: Harshal misses run out at non-striker’s end — the thrilling last over
Eventually, on the last ball, LSG took a bye run to win the match in a thrilling fashion as RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled after Harshal successfully beat Avesh Khan with the final delivery.
With this defeat, RCB have become the only side in IPL to lose five games after scoring 200+ totals batting first.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kohli brought up his second half-century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season and his 46th overall, bringing up the milestone in 35 deliveries and powering RCB to a solid start against LSG.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: LSG 213/9 after 20. Harshal nearly successfully defends five runs in the last over, with Avesh and Bishnoi getting Lucknow over the line in thrilling fashion.
Watch RCB skipper Faf du Plessis smash the ball out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru off LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in Match 15 of IPL 2023.