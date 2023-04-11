Harshal Patel had an appeal for run out at the non-striker’s end turned down on the last ball of the match as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Monday. With LSG needing just one run from the last ball to win, pacer Harshal decided to run out non-striker Ravi Bishnoi who had backed up too far.

Harshal, however, fumbled and missed on his first attempt. He then stopped after crossing the crease and took another attempt at the stumps, breaking the sticks this time as Bishnoi was caught short on his ground. Harshal’s appeal for a run out at the non-striker’s end, however, was turned down by the umpire because the pacer was through his bowling action.

As per law 38.3.1.2: “Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.”

This means had Harshal hit the stumps in his first attempt, Bishnoi would have had no option but to return to the dugout but as the bowler was through his action, the second attempt did not count.

Watch: Harshal misses run out at non-striker’s end — the thrilling last over

Eventually, on the last ball, LSG took a bye run to win the match in a thrilling fashion as RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled after Harshal successfully beat Avesh Khan with the final delivery.

With this defeat, RCB have become the only side in IPL to lose five games after scoring 200+ totals batting first.

