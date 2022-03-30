RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11: We are into the sixth match of the IPL season where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2022 campaign with a convincing win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane were superb in the first game and under Shreyas Iyer, they would want to continue their positive start.

KKR will take on a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that looked good in their first match against Punjab Kings, but still fell short owing to the power-packed Punjab side. Faf du Plessis was superb in his first match as RCB captain and now he would want his bowlers to step up and give a great account of themselves in this match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.