Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Update: Hasaranga removes Shreyas Iyer, KKR in trouble

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live cricket score , 6th IPL Match Live Coverage: A brilliant first over from Hasaranga. He varied his pace well and mixed his variations. Got the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and gave away just two runs.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday (30 March) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Knight Riders started off in style beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener and will be high on confidence while Royal Challengers are coming in the match on the back of a loss in a high-scoring match against Punjab Kings. Bangalore led by their new skipper Faf Du Plessis, will be desperately trying to make a strong comeback after a five-wicket loss against Punjab. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to carry forward the momentum after starting the season on a bright note.

The batting unit of RCB did well as they put 206 runs on the board. But their bowling side was an enormous letdown. The bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga experienced a rare failure. The captain himself expected a better show from them. Royal Challengers Bangalore now hold an unwanted record. They are the only side that failed to defend 200 plus runs for the fourth time in the history of the Indian Premier League. Anuj Rawat’s innings can be a positive takeaway from the last match. The southpaw batted well and scored 21 runs. Dinesh Karthik also looked confident in his role as a finisher. Now, the bowling unit has its task cut out for the next match.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders did well to restrict CSK’s batting lineup to just 131. The batters finished the match clinically without a hassle. They snatched a comfortable win by 6 wickets. Shreyas Iyer looked assertive on his captaincy debut for the Knight Riders.

DY Patil Stadium is a batting paradise with short boundaries. The team batting second will get a huge advantage considering the dew factor.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 March 2022.

Where will the Royal Challengers vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com for live commentaries and scores.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.