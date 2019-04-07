FOUR ! Full toss from Saini in the free hit, and Shaw smacks the ball down the ground for a boundary! DC 41/1

FOUR ! Second boundary of the fifth over. Iyer clips this towards the leg side, beating the diving midwicket fielder. Mid on gives it a chase, but fails in the end. DC 46/1

Saini starts off with a front-foot no-ball. Shaw then smacks a full toss down the ground for a boundary in the free hit. Saini concedes another boundary, this time clipped past midwicket by Iyer, who collects a single off the following delivery. Dot to end the over, with 12 coming off it.

SIX ! Hammered straight down the ground, over the sight screen by DC skipper Iyer, and that brings up the fifty-partnership between the DC skipper and Shaw! DC 53/1

Iyer smashes the ball over the bowler's head for a straight six off the first delivery, bringing up the fifty-stand with Shaw in the process. Five dot balls after the six. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the powerplay. Good recovery by Delhi after the early dismissal of Dhawan.

FOUR ! A touch short from Negi, and Iyer swivels around, guiding it towards fine-leg for his third four. DC 58/1

Left-arm spinner Negi brought into the attack after the timeout, conceding a boundary to Iyer off the second delivery. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries, with eight coming off the over.

Mohammed Siraj brought into the attack in the eighth over, and the pacer will be eager to make amends after the forgettable outing against KKR. He concedes seven off his first over, including a boundary to Iyer off the third delivery.

OUT! Shaw departs for 28, miscuing a slog, to get caught by Akshdeep at deep midwicket as Negi collects his first wicket. DC 69/2

Negi strikes for RCB by getting rid of Shaw off the second delivery, the latter failing to get a big score after getting off to a superb start. Ingram walks to the crease, and gets off the mark with a single off the second ball. Iyer slashes the ball behind point for a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Dot to end the over, with six coming off it.

FOUR ! Clever stuff from Iyer, who shuffles to his right and paddles the ball towards the vacant fine-leg boundary. DC 79/2

Moeen brought into the attack in the 10th over, with a slip in place. Starts off wiht three dots, with Ingram setting off for a single off the fourth. Iyer shuffles to his right, and paddles the ball towards the vacant fine-leg boundary for another four, before collecting a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Six off the over. DC need 70 off 60.

SIX ! Ingram gets down on one knee, and smacks the ball over deep extra cover for a flat six! DC 88/2

FOUR! Ingram cuts the ball, and guides it past short third man! First four for the South African! DC 94/2

Negi continues from the other end. Iyer gets a thick top-edge towards the leg gully region. Patel calls out for the catch, but doesn't get to the ball in time. Fielding running in from short third man had a better chance, but trusted Patel on this occasion. Ingram smacks the ball over deep extra cover for a flat six, but suffers a stumping scare off the next ball after getting foxed by Negi. Fine stop by Nath at deep extra cover off the fifth delivery, after a powerful cut by Ingram, to save a couple of runs for the hosts. Ingram ends the over with a boundary. Big over for Delhi, with 14 coming off it. DC need 56 off 54 balls.

Iyer guides the ball down the ground for a single at the start of the over, which then is followed by Moeen bowling four dots to Ingram. The South African batsman collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Two off a quality over from Moeen. DC need 54 off 48.

FOUR ! Ingram sweeps, and sweeps hard, beating the man diving at deep backward square-leg! Brings up the 100 for DC with the shot! DC 100/2

Shreyas Iyer needs to see Delhi home in this match. There will still be a few demons after that loss in Mohali in Kings XI. This is a game Delhi should not lose and cannot afford to lose.

Chahal returns to the attack for his third over. Ingram starts the over with a well-timed sweep behind square, collecting his second four. Ingram collects an easy double off the third ball, followed by a single. Wide off the penultimate delivery, which is followed by a big swing and a miss by Iyer. The DC skipper ends the over with a cut towards the point boundary to collect another four. 12 off the over; DC need 42 off 42.

OUT ! Moeen strikes with the ball, trapping Ingram lbw! The South African shuffles to his left, attempting a paddle. Misses, and is struck on his thigh, right in front of the stumps. Umpire raises his finger right away. DC 108/3

FIFTY for Shreyas Iyer ! A captain's knock from Iyer, who brings up his first half-century of this season, taking 36 deliveries to get to the mark. takes a double after cutting the ball towards point to bring up the milestone. DC 111/3

Ingram's trapped lbw off the very first delivery, bringing his cameo to an end and bringing the destructive Rishabh Pant to the crease. Pant gets off the mark right away with a single, with Iyer collecting a brace off the following delivery to bring up his first half-century this season. Six off the over; DC need 36 at run-a-ball.

FOUR ! Iyer slashes this towards third man, where Siraj's continues his fielding woes, with the ball bursting out of his hands and crossing over the boundary rope. DC 121/3

Saini brought back in the 15th over. An unnecessary throw from the fielder at cover results in an extra run for Iyer off the first ball. Wide conceded off the third deliery. Misfield by Siraj at third man allows the ball to cross over the boundary rope for a four. Single collected off each of the last two balls. Nine off the over; less than run-a-ball for DC, with 27 needed off 30 now.

FOUR ! Swept away towards the square-leg boundary, as Pant collects his first boundary. Kohli has a resigned look on his face right now. DC 127/3

Pant sweeps the ball towards deep square-leg, starting the over off with a boundary. Single collected off each of the next three balls. Dot off the fifth ball, with Iyer keeping the strike with a single off the last ball. Umpire signals timeout, with DC staring at an easy victory right now. Eight off the over; DC need 19 off 24.

Iyer's highest score in the tournament and he had paced his innings brilliantly. The way he goes deep into the crease against spin makes the bowlers pitch fuller against which he capitalises. Surprised he was not earmarked as the No.4 at the world Cup.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Chahal, a delivery that's screaming to be hit! And Pant obliges, collecting his second boundary as a result. DC 137/3

SIX ! Into the second tier! Iyer gets a full delivery outside off, and smashes the ball over long off! DC 144/3

Chahal returns to the attack, and starts off with a wide, followed by a single. Pant smashes a short, wide delivery through cover point to collect his second four. Single to Pant off the fifth. Iyer ends the over with a monster hit over long off! 13 off the over; DC need six off 18.

OUT ! Iyer gets a top-edge that results in a simple catch for Chahal at short cover. The DC skipper tried to end it with a bang, but has to walk back to the dugout for well-made 67. DC 145/4

OUT ! Now Chris Morris walks back to the dugout for a three-ball duck! Wasn't looking comfortable attempting the big shots, and ended up offering de Villiers a simple catch at mid off. DC 145/5

Pant clobbers the ball towards deep square-leg, but gets only a single off first ball. Iyer's dismissed for 67 while looking to hit the winning six, offering a simple catch at cover instead. Morris walks to the crease and he too perishes while trying to end the innings with a bang, getting caught at mid off for a three-ball duck. A run and two wickets off the over; DC need five off 12.

OUT! Pant throws his wicket away now, and Delhi are losing too many wickets now! Tries to hit the ball down the ground, doesn't get the distance and is caught by Southee at mid off. DC 147/6

FOUR ! DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY FOUR WICKETS ! Axar heaves the ball over cover to hit the winning boundary, as Delhi collect their third victory of the season! RCB's losing run now stretches to a sixth match.

Pant collects a double off the first ball to get Delhi closer to the target, but is caught at mid off while trying to end the match with a bang. Tewatia collects a single off the fourth, with Axar hitting the winning boundary off the penultimate delivery.

The season is turning sour very quickly for RCB. They are 0-6 and need a.miracle to make the finals. DC were sensational today, led by Rabada and a mature knock by Iyer. Ponting still might need a few stern words for Pant and his middle order, they should be finishing such game with ease.

#RCB 's batting has been lukewarm, bowling below par, fielding poor. In a highly competitive tournament, that's like giving matches on a platter to the opposition and kind of explains 6 straight defeats

Virat Kohli, RCB skipper : We thought 160 would be competitive. Even 150 would've been par. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Wanted to take the game deep, which we did eventually. Had we held on to our chances, we could've given them a tough time. We were not good enough yet again. When AB got out, I had to dig deep. Stoin was good. Moin was good. The pitch also didn't allow us to play the shots in the first innings. When the mind is cluttered, you won't be able to collect the chances that come your way. In T20, no one's going to give you chances. Right in the end, they panicked as well. Never know, if we had 20-25 runs more. The more we get frustrated, the more it's going to get tougher. The key is to take it easy and relax.

Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: It was tough to bat on. It was two-paced. I played positive and it worked out well. Cut shots is my positive strength. It was good to see Rabada bowl so well.

Rabada: It worked for me today and I am glad about it. On a daily basis, you try to excecute simple skills. That's all I try and I back myself. If people look for advice, I am always there.

Time for us to shift our attention to the second match of the day, with KKR opting to bowl against RR at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Follow live updates on the match here.

And that brings us to the end of the first game of the Sunday double-header, as RCB suffer their sixth consecutive loss of the season, with things going from bad to worse for skipper Virat Kohli! DC, meanwhile, bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses, and are now level with SRH, KKR, MI and KXIP — the five teams have six points each, although Delhi have played the most matches among them (six).

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, will aim to break the points duck when they take on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Challengers lost all their previous five matches in the current season, sitting at the bottom of the eight-team table and facing a daunting task to make it to the playoffs. The pressure is on Kohli, whose team suffered massively due not-so-potent bowling attack. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the bowlers, especially the pacers, couldn't stop Andre Russell, who smashed 13-ball 48 to help his team chase down a huge total of 206 runs.

After the humiliating defeat, Kohli said, "There is no guessing there (about where we lost the game), the last four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That's been our story this season so far."

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are also suffering when it comes to form, having lost their last two matches. They have played five matches so far and tasted success only twice. They would want to regain the winning momentum against the struggling home team. Rishabh Pant will once again be the key for his team. He should look to take maximum advantage of a poor bowling attack and the short boundaries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

