IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RCB vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 07, 2019 09:33:58 IST

Sunday's double-header kicks off with the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams enter this match having lost their previous encounters, the margin of defeat being five wickets in the two instances. Delhi were restricted to a sub-par 129/8 after being put in to bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Jonny Bairstow then struck a 28-ball 48 to lay the foundation for a Hyderabad victory, which was achieved in the penultimate over.

File image of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

RCB, on the other hand, failed to defend a challenging 206-run target at the Chinnaswamy against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as a rampaging Andre Russell blasted his way to an unbeaten 48 off just 13 balls, helping KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat given they needed 53 off three overs at one stage.

The Virat Kohli-led side are now five games-old in IPL 2019, and are the only team sitting without a point against their name. They'll hope to arrest the slide come Sunday, when they take on a side that's also coming off a hiding.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RCB-DC match on Sunday:

When will RCB vs DC fixture take place?

The match between RCB and DC will take place on 7 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB vs DC fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The RCB-DC fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 09:33:58 IST

