In the 24th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other on Monday, 17 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Chennai after bagging two wins in four matches so far stand in the sixth position on the points table, Bangalore are currently in the seventh spot. In one of the highly-anticipated matches, the craze among fans is already at an all-time high as it will also be a clash between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Ahead of the match on Monday, take a look at their head-to-head record and live streaming details for the day.

RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record

A total of 31 IPL matches have been played between the two sides. CSK holds an edge over Bangalore as they have managed to defeat RCB in 20 matches, while Bangalore have won 10 matches. The remaining one match was called off.

RCB vs CSK weather prediction

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on Monday is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius, which will make the weather ‘very warm’. The wind speed is likely to move at 39 kmph.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming

RCB vs CSK match date

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take place on 17 April, Monday.

RCB vs CSK match location

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs CSK match timings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch RCB vs CSK on TV?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RCB vs CSK live streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

RCB vs CSK full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, and Micheal Bracewell.



Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, and Sisanda Magala.

