IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns in the first ‘Kaveri Derby’ of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Both CSK and RCB have had a mixed run in the 18 days that have passed since the 16th edition of the league got underway, winning two and losing as many to sit at the sixth and seventh spots respectively on the points table.

Bangalore hit a roadblock of sorts after getting their campaign off to a commanding start with an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, suffering an 81-run thrashing against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata followed by a one-wicket loss in a high-scoring thriller against Lucknow Super Giants at home.

RCB, however, managed to pull things back with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday with Vyshak Vijaykumar grabbing 3/20 on IPL debut, ensuring he remains in contention for the high-profile encounter against their southern rivals on Monday.

CSK, meanwhile, are coming into this game after a five-day break, having suffered a narrow three-run loss in another of this season’s nail-biters despite a late burst from skipper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose unbeaten 59-run stand nearly won Chennai the game from a tight spot.

Chennai have the better Net Run Rate of the two sides and a sizeable victory over Bangalore could help them jump four spots to the second position.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.