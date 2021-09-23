RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is always a game to watch out for in IPL. And in IPL 2021 too, the contest is expected to get many eyeballs. The context of the tournament aside, this match involves two stalwarts of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, coming up against each other. Outside IPL, such a battler is a rare sight.

The world knows the friendship and the bond the two players share and seeing them in action in different clothing is a unique experience.

However, RCB will be looking to keep the friendship aside when they take on Men in Yellow as his team needs a win in the UAE leg of the season. In the first match, they were outplayed in all departments by Kolkata Knight Riders. In CSK, they have a tough opponent to crack.

Dhoni's resumed their IPL on a happy note with a win over long-time rivals Mumbai Indians. Rururja Gaikwad was the hero of the match last time around and he will be expected to play a big role in the next game as well.

For RCB to win, their big players like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Kohli himself need to fire. RCB are still in top four but they cannot show any sort of complacency here.

Check out all the details related to the Match 35 of IPL 2021 below.

When will the 35th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and CSK take place?

The match between RCB and CSK will take place on 24 September 2021.

What is the venue for the RCB and CSK match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah .

What time will the RCB and CSK match start?

The RCB and CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI and KKR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohammed Azharuddeen

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi