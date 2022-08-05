Ravindra Jadeja deletes 4-word reply to CSK on Twitter, fuels rumours of leaving franchise

All is not well between Ravindra Jadeja and his Indian Premier League (IPL) side, the Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder, who was appointed captain of the side just two days before last season, had to step away from the responsibility after his side struggled in the tournament. MS Dhoni took charge of the side once again and now it seems, there is something brewing between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings. He has been in fine form for the Indian team, but his social media activities always add plenty of talking points with regards to his future with the Chennai Super Kings.

Last month he had deleted all CSK-related posts from the 2021 and 2022 seasons on his official Instagram profile. And now, earlier this week, he deleted a tweet from his Twitter profile that has convinced fans that the relationship between Jadeja and CSK has come to end.

The tweet in question was from 4 February, 2022 and was in reply to a post by the franchise. CSK, on its official Twitter handle, had posted, “10 years of Super Jaddu.” In his reply, Jadeja had written, “10 more to go.”

However, the reply was deleted on Wednesday. This has prompted fans to speculate that Jadeja is moving away from Chennai Super Kings.

Jadeja has deleted this reply today. Looks like it's over between him and CSK 💔 pic.twitter.com/t5UXVnKo2w — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 3, 2022

Following this dismal run, Jadeja stepped down and Dhoni took over the mantle once again. Incidentally, the all-rounder played just 2 matches under Dhoni and had to miss out the rest of the games with a bruised rib. It will be interesting to see the interest Jadeja generates if he enters the auctions. The last time he entered an IPL auction was back in 2012 where he emerged as the costliest pick when CSK snapped him up for $2 million.

